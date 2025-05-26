Sam Stevens betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Stevens has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished third with a score of 20-under.

Stevens has an average of 0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.