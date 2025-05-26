Sam Stevens betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Sam Stevens will tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club May 29-June 1 for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Stevens looks to improve upon his previous performance at this event.
Stevens' recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T41
|72-72-72-76
|+4
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Stevens' most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2023, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 4-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Stevens' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|25.813
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|70-68-77-75
|+6
|8.036
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|64-71-69-70
|-6
|40.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|3
|65-65-70-64
|-20
|190.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-69-63-73
|-20
|9.250
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|70-73-67-71
|-3
|9.536
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|71-65-69-65
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|69-71-75-73
|+4
|3.800
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished third with a score of 20-under.
- Stevens has an average of 0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has averaged 0.523 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.200
|0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.185
|-0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|45
|0.205
|0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.187
|0.584
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.407
|0.523
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.200 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 52nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sports a -0.185 mark that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 96th with a 65.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stevens has delivered a 0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 122nd by breaking par 20.61% of the time.
- Stevens has accumulated 758 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 34th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.71% ranks 21st on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.