4H AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 18. Sam Burns of the United States hits his second shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Sam Burns returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off May 29 - June 1. Burns will look to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has consistently made the cut but has yet to crack the top 10.

    Latest odds for Burns at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Burns' recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1571-75-71-73+2
    2023T1671-71-73-73E
    2021T5071-71-75-76+5

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Burns' most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Burns' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1973-70-72-67-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3065-70-67-73-530.250
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT567-67-68-65-1784.375
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1369-69-69-67-1090.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4673-70-75-75+516.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC69-76+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4876-71-73-74+613.875
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT2471-74-72-69-238.071

    Burns' recent performances

    • Burns has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Burns has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.176 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns has averaged 1.073 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.0640.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green162-0.530-0.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green105-0.0120.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting11.0681.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.5901.073

    Burns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns is currently first on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with an impressive average of 1.068.
    • His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.590 ranks 39th on TOUR this season.
    • Burns' average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards places him 54th on TOUR.
    • He has accumulated 552 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 52nd in that category.
    • Burns is breaking par on 24.89% of his holes, which ranks 13th on TOUR.
    • His Putts Per Round average of 27.84 is good for sixth on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

