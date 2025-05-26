Sam Burns betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 18. Sam Burns of the United States hits his second shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Sam Burns returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off May 29 - June 1. Burns will look to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has consistently made the cut but has yet to crack the top 10.
Burns' recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T15
|71-75-71-73
|+2
|2023
|T16
|71-71-73-73
|E
|2021
|T50
|71-71-75-76
|+5
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Burns' most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Burns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|73-70-72-67
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T30
|65-70-67-73
|-5
|30.250
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|67-67-68-65
|-17
|84.375
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|69-69-69-67
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T46
|73-70-75-75
|+5
|16.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T48
|76-71-73-74
|+6
|13.875
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|71-74-72-69
|-2
|38.071
Burns' recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Burns has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.176 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has averaged 1.073 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.064
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.530
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|105
|-0.012
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|1.068
|1.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.590
|1.073
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns is currently first on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with an impressive average of 1.068.
- His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.590 ranks 39th on TOUR this season.
- Burns' average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards places him 54th on TOUR.
- He has accumulated 552 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 52nd in that category.
- Burns is breaking par on 24.89% of his holes, which ranks 13th on TOUR.
- His Putts Per Round average of 27.84 is good for sixth on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.