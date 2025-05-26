PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sahith Theegala betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Sahith Theegala plays a shot on the second hole during the first round of Truist Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) on May 8, 2025 in Flourtown, Philadelphia. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Sahith Theegala returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. The event, held May 29-June 1, will see Theegala aim to improve on his mixed history at this prestigious tournament.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Theegala's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1273-71-69-75E
    2023T5876-70-75-76+9
    2022T568-75-68-71-6
    2021T3269-76-73-71+1

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Theegala's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting an even-par score.
    • Theegala's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 6-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Theegala's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipW/D69-71-78+8--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1863-69-64-71-2115.542
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage6975-68-73-69+16.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2972-72-73-71E37.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6770-67-71-71-13.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3669-72-70-72-117.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5273-67-77-73+212.750
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-72+6--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1772-76-69-68-356.286
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT5774-66-69-71-45.100

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 3-under.
    • Theegala has an average of 0.011 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala has averaged -0.408 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.1350.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.358-0.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green900.0240.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting990.001-0.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.468-0.408

    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.358 ranks 147th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.49% ranks 133rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala sports a 0.024 mark that ranks 90th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Theegala has delivered a 0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53.
    • Theegala's Driving Distance average of 301.8 yards ranks 88th on TOUR this season.
    • He has accumulated 209 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 117th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

