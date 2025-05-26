Sahith Theegala betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Sahith Theegala plays a shot on the second hole during the first round of Truist Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) on May 8, 2025 in Flourtown, Philadelphia. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Sahith Theegala returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. The event, held May 29-June 1, will see Theegala aim to improve on his mixed history at this prestigious tournament.
Theegala's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|73-71-69-75
|E
|2023
|T58
|76-70-75-76
|+9
|2022
|T5
|68-75-68-71
|-6
|2021
|T32
|69-76-73-71
|+1
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Theegala's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting an even-par score.
- Theegala's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 6-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Theegala's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|W/D
|69-71-78
|+8
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|69
|75-68-73-69
|+1
|6.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T29
|72-72-73-71
|E
|37.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T67
|70-67-71-71
|-1
|3.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|69-72-70-72
|-1
|17.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T52
|73-67-77-73
|+2
|12.750
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|72-76-69-68
|-3
|56.286
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T57
|74-66-69-71
|-4
|5.100
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 3-under.
- Theegala has an average of 0.011 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has averaged -0.408 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.135
|0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.358
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|90
|0.024
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|0.001
|-0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.468
|-0.408
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.358 ranks 147th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.49% ranks 133rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala sports a 0.024 mark that ranks 90th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Theegala has delivered a 0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53.
- Theegala's Driving Distance average of 301.8 yards ranks 88th on TOUR this season.
- He has accumulated 209 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 117th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
