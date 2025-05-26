PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Ryan Gerard betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Gerard of the United States hits his second shot on the 1st hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Ryan Gerard of the United States hits his second shot on the 1st hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Ryan Gerard will tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday from May 29 to June 1. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Gerard at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • This is Gerard's first time competing in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Gerard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7367-72-73-73+52.650
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT866-72-72-70-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4269-71-68-69-317.625
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1265-69-63-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2767-69-71-69-834.300
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas Open273-66-74-69-6300.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open965-65-68-68-1480.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5770-73-69-75+35.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4272-69-69-78E17.625

    Gerard's recent performances

    • Gerard has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished second with a score of 6-under.
    • Gerard has an average of 0.318 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gerard has averaged 0.608 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.1630.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.4390.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green730.0840.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.197-0.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.8830.608

    Gerard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gerard has posted a Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.883 this season, ranking 19th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Gerard is sporting a 0.439 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 65.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gerard has delivered a 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32.
    • Gerard ranks 33rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 774 points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

