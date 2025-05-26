Ryan Gerard betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Ryan Gerard of the United States hits his second shot on the 1st hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Ryan Gerard will tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday from May 29 to June 1. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- This is Gerard's first time competing in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Gerard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T73
|67-72-73-73
|+5
|2.650
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|66-72-72-70
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T42
|69-71-68-69
|-3
|17.625
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-69-63-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|67-69-71-69
|-8
|34.300
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|73-66-74-69
|-6
|300.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|9
|65-65-68-68
|-14
|80.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|70-73-69-75
|+3
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|72-69-69-78
|E
|17.625
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished second with a score of 6-under.
- Gerard has an average of 0.318 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has averaged 0.608 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.163
|0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.439
|0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|73
|0.084
|0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.197
|-0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.883
|0.608
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard has posted a Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.883 this season, ranking 19th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Gerard is sporting a 0.439 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 65.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gerard has delivered a 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32.
- Gerard ranks 33rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 774 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
