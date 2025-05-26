Jordan Spieth betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Jordan Spieth of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Jordan Spieth returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to take place May 29-June 1. Spieth will look to bounce back from his performance in last year's event where he missed the cut.
Spieth's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|2023
|T5th
|69-72-72-71
|-4
|2022
|T18th
|70-74-69-73
|-2
|2021
|T18th
|76-67-71-73
|-1
|2020
|T13th
|70-70-74-75
|+1
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Spieth's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 4-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Spieth's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36th
|69-71-67-71
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34th
|70-68-68-70
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|69-67-67-62
|-19
|135.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18th
|67-70-69-69
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14th
|73-73-69-70
|-3
|79.286
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12th
|67-73-73-72
|-3
|56.833
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28th
|74-69-67-72
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|59
|70-71-73-78
|+4
|9.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9th
|65-70-67-68
|-14
|77.500
Spieth's recent performances
- Spieth has finished in the top-five once and in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fourth with a score of 19-under.
- Spieth has an average of 0.319 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth has averaged 0.822 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.332
|0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.157
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|44
|0.212
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.127
|0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.829
|0.822
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.332 ranks 30th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranks 43rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Spieth sports a 0.157 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 66.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spieth has delivered a 0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58.
- Spieth has accumulated 601 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 49th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.81% ranks 58th, while he ranks 72nd in Par Breakers at 22.34%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
