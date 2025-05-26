PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jordan Spieth of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Jordan Spieth returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to take place May 29-June 1. Spieth will look to bounce back from his performance in last year's event where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Spieth at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Spieth's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-75+5
    2023T5th69-72-72-71-4
    2022T18th70-74-69-73-2
    2021T18th76-67-71-73-1
    2020T13th70-70-74-75+1

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Spieth's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 4-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Spieth's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT36th69-71-67-71-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-68+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT34th70-68-68-70-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson469-67-67-62-19135.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT18th67-70-69-69-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT14th73-73-69-70-379.286
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT12th67-73-73-72-356.833
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT28th74-69-67-72-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship5970-71-73-78+49.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT9th65-70-67-68-1477.500

    Spieth's recent performances

    • Spieth has finished in the top-five once and in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fourth with a score of 19-under.
    • Spieth has an average of 0.319 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth has averaged 0.822 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3320.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.1570.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green440.2120.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.1270.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.8290.822

    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.332 ranks 30th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranks 43rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Spieth sports a 0.157 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 66.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spieth has delivered a 0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58.
    • Spieth has accumulated 601 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 49th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.81% ranks 58th, while he ranks 72nd in Par Breakers at 22.34%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

