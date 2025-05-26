Russell Henley betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Russell Henley of the United States hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Russell Henley returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off May 29-June 1. He'll look to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he's shown flashes of strong play.
Henley's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T27
|73-71-74-75
|+5
|2023
|T16
|74-71-68-75
|E
|2021
|MC
|73-75
|+4
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Henley's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 5-over.
- Henley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 16th at even par.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Henley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|65-74-72-67
|-2
|14.300
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|64-68-70-70
|-12
|175.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-68
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T30
|72-70-74-69
|-3
|35.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|1
|72-68-67-70
|-11
|700.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|63-70-66-70
|-15
|91.667
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T39
|72-71-75-72
|+2
|19.500
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T5
|64-69-71-67
|-17
|287.500
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T10
|66-67-67-68
|-12
|63.667
Henley's recent performances
- Henley has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
- Henley has an average of -0.233 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Henley has averaged 0.144 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.095
|-0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.452
|0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|15
|0.358
|0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.299
|-0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|1.014
|0.144
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley ranks 28th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.452.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.42% ranks fourth on TOUR this season.
- Henley's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.358 places him 15th on TOUR.
- He ranks seventh in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,418 points.
- Henley's Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.75% ranks 23rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
