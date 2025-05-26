PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Russell Henley betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Russell Henley of the United States hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Russell Henley of the United States hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Russell Henley returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off May 29-June 1. He'll look to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he's shown flashes of strong play.

    Latest odds for Henley at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Henley's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2773-71-74-75+5
    2023T1674-71-68-75E
    2021MC73-75+4

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Henley's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Henley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 16th at even par.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Henley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC77-75+10--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4665-74-72-67-214.300
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT864-68-70-70-12175.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC79-68+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3072-70-74-69-335.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard172-68-67-70-11700.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT663-70-66-70-1591.667
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3972-71-75-72+219.500
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT564-69-71-67-17287.500
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT1066-67-67-68-1263.667

    Henley's recent performances

    • Henley has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
    • Henley has an average of -0.233 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Henley has averaged 0.144 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.095-0.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.4520.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150.3580.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.299-0.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151.0140.144

    Henley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Henley ranks 28th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.452.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.42% ranks fourth on TOUR this season.
    • Henley's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.358 places him 15th on TOUR.
    • He ranks seventh in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,418 points.
    • Henley's Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.75% ranks 23rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +1

    2

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +2

    3

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T6

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T11

    AUS
    K. Vilips
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T11

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    N. Hardy
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW