4H AGO

Rickie Fowler betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rickie Fowler of the United States hits a tee shot on the eighth hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Rickie Fowler returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, taking place May 29-June 1. Fowler will look to bounce back from his performance last year when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Fowler at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Fowler's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC76-82+14
    2023T972-68-74-72-2
    2022T6470-74-75-77+8
    2021T1169-70-75-70-4
    2020MC81-68+5

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Fowler's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 14-over.
    • Fowler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 2-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Fowler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1670-64-67-74-548.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1563-71-69-69-885.000
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage6872-67-72-73E6.250
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3075-65-73-75E26.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5269-68-69-69-56.125
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship7168-71-82-79+126.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1864-68-68-72-1243.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3977-69-70-74+219.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenW/D74+3--

    Fowler's recent performances

    • Fowler has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 8-under.
    • Fowler has an average of 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fowler has averaged 0.020 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1770.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.087-0.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green152-0.266-0.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.060-0.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.1170.020

    Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fowler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.177 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranks 62nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sports a -0.087 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 64.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fowler has delivered a 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 21.06% of the time.
    • Fowler has accumulated 288 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 90th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

