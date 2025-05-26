Rickie Fowler betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Rickie Fowler of the United States hits a tee shot on the eighth hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Rickie Fowler returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, taking place May 29-June 1. Fowler will look to bounce back from his performance last year when he missed the cut.
Fowler's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-82
|+14
|2023
|T9
|72-68-74-72
|-2
|2022
|T64
|70-74-75-77
|+8
|2021
|T11
|69-70-75-70
|-4
|2020
|MC
|81-68
|+5
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Fowler's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 14-over.
- Fowler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 2-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Fowler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|70-64-67-74
|-5
|48.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T15
|63-71-69-69
|-8
|85.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|68
|72-67-72-73
|E
|6.250
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|75-65-73-75
|E
|26.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|69-68-69-69
|-5
|6.125
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|71
|68-71-82-79
|+12
|6.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|64-68-68-72
|-12
|43.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T39
|77-69-70-74
|+2
|19.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 8-under.
- Fowler has an average of 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler has averaged 0.020 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.177
|0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.087
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|152
|-0.266
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.060
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.117
|0.020
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.177 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranks 62nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sports a -0.087 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 64.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fowler has delivered a 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 21.06% of the time.
- Fowler has accumulated 288 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 90th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
