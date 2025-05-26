Patrick Cantlay betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
1 Min Read
Patrick Cantlay of the United States hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Patrick Cantlay returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he claimed victory in 2021. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club May 29-June 1 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious event.
Cantlay's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|2023
|T30
|71-67-74-78
|+2
|2022
|T3
|72-69-69-71
|-7
|2021
|1
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|2020
|T32
|70-70-73-79
|+4
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he won with a score of 13-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Cantlay's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T4
|65-68-70-65
|-12
|300.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|67-69-67-71
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T36
|74-72-73-71
|+2
|24.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|71-67-74-77
|+1
|20.071
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T12
|69-70-70-73
|-6
|125.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T31
|71-74-75-69
|+1
|29.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T5
|74-70-68-68
|-8
|250.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T33
|66-70-73-70
|-9
|24.214
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T5
|68-64-66-70
|-20
|105.000
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
- Cantlay has an average of 0.395 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay has averaged 0.646 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.338
|0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.624
|0.701
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|80
|0.054
|-0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.081
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.097
|0.646
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.338 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sports a 0.624 mark that ranks 10th on TOUR. He ranks 2nd with a 71.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cantlay has delivered a 0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07.
- Cantlay has accumulated 1,031 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 21st on TOUR. He ranks 15th by breaking par 24.47% of the time and 33rd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.02%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.