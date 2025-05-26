PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Patrick Cantlay betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Cantlay of the United States hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Patrick Cantlay of the United States hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Patrick Cantlay returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he claimed victory in 2021. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club May 29-June 1 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Cantlay at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Cantlay's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-76+7
    2023T3071-67-74-78+2
    2022T372-69-69-71-7
    2021169-67-68-71-13
    2020T3270-70-73-79+4

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he won with a score of 13-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Cantlay's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT465-68-70-65-12300.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1367-69-67-71-1090.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3674-72-73-71+224.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3371-67-74-77+120.071
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1269-70-70-73-6125.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3171-74-75-69+129.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT574-70-68-68-8250.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3366-70-73-70-924.214
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT568-64-66-70-20105.000

    Cantlay's recent performances

    • Cantlay has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
    • Cantlay has an average of 0.395 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay has averaged 0.646 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3380.395
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.6240.701
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green800.054-0.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.081-0.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.0970.646

    Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cantlay has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.338 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sports a 0.624 mark that ranks 10th on TOUR. He ranks 2nd with a 71.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cantlay has delivered a 0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07.
    • Cantlay has accumulated 1,031 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 21st on TOUR. He ranks 15th by breaking par 24.47% of the time and 33rd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.02%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

