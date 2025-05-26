Nick Dunlap betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Dunlap's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.743 ranks 179th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.9 yards ranks 155th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sports a 0.064 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 62.57 percent Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 148th by breaking par 19.97 percent of the time.