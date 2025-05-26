Nick Dunlap betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Nick Dunlap hits a tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Nick Dunlap returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to take place May 29-June 1. He'll look to improve upon his T12 finish from last year's event.
Dunlap's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|70-73-70-75
|0
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Dunlap's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting an even-par score.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Dunlap's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|69
|72-66-72-78
|+8
|6.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|71
|78-71-72-69
|+6
|5.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|90-71
|+17
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-74
|+10
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|71-70-74-70
|-3
|56.286
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T57
|70-70-71-69
|-4
|5.100
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T58
|69-68-72-74
|-5
|8.438
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 3-under.
- Dunlap has an average of -1.972 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has averaged -2.071 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|179
|-1.743
|-1.972
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.064
|-0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|37
|0.231
|0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.227
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-1.221
|-2.071
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.743 ranks 179th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.9 yards ranks 155th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sports a 0.064 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 62.57 percent Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 148th by breaking par 19.97 percent of the time.
- Dunlap has accumulated 173 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 133rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
