4H AGO

Nick Dunlap betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Dunlap hits a tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

    Nick Dunlap returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to take place May 29-June 1. He'll look to improve upon his T12 finish from last year's event.

    Latest odds for Dunlap at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Dunlap's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1270-73-70-750

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Dunlap's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting an even-par score.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Dunlap's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-72+8--
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship6972-66-72-78+86.000
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage7178-71-72-69+65.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC90-71+17--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-66-2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-74+10--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-80+10--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1771-70-74-70-356.286
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT5770-70-71-69-45.100
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5869-68-72-74-58.438

    Dunlap's recent performances

    • Dunlap has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 3-under.
    • Dunlap has an average of -1.972 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dunlap has averaged -2.071 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee179-1.743-1.972
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.064-0.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green370.2310.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.227-0.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Total172-1.221-2.071

    Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dunlap's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.743 ranks 179th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.9 yards ranks 155th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sports a 0.064 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 62.57 percent Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 148th by breaking par 19.97 percent of the time.
    • Dunlap has accumulated 173 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 133rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

