Min Woo Lee betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Min Woo Lee of Australia looks to hit a tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Min Woo Lee returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, held May 29-June 1. Lee will look to improve upon his previous performance at this prestigious event.
Lee's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|77-72
|+5
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T51
|69-68-72-70
|-1
|12.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|72-71-71-68
|-2
|7.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|49
|71-72-77-74
|+6
|15.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|66-64-63-67
|-20
|500.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|67-66-78-73
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|71-65-68-67
|-13
|58.714
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|48
|71-77-74-70
|+4
|14.250
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T12
|70-66-68-67
|-13
|60.667
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
- Lee has an average of 0.232 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged 0.358 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.175
|0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.363
|-0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|8
|0.439
|0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.419
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.670
|0.358
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.175 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.2 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sports a -0.363 mark that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 66.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee has delivered a 0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 40th by breaking par 23.19% of the time.
- Lee has accumulated 776 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 31st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
