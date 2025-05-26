PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Min Woo Lee betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Min Woo Lee of Australia looks to hit a tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Min Woo Lee of Australia looks to hit a tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

    Min Woo Lee returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, held May 29-June 1. Lee will look to improve upon his previous performance at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Lee's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC77-72+5

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Lee's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Lee's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5169-68-72-70-112.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6172-71-71-68-27.500
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament4971-72-77-74+615.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open166-64-63-67-20500.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2067-66-78-73-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-73+7--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1171-65-68-67-1358.714
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational4871-77-74-70+414.250
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT1270-66-68-67-1360.667

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
    • Lee has an average of 0.232 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee has averaged 0.358 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.1750.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.363-0.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.4390.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.4190.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.6700.358

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.175 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.2 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sports a -0.363 mark that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 66.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lee has delivered a 0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 40th by breaking par 23.19% of the time.
    • Lee has accumulated 776 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 31st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +1

    2

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +2

    3

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T6

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T11

    AUS
    K. Vilips
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T11

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    N. Hardy
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW