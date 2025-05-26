Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Jacob Bridgeman of the United States hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Jacob Bridgeman will tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club May 29 - June 1 for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- This is Bridgeman's first time competing in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T4
|71-67-65-65
|-12
|300.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|62-68-68-67
|-23
|44.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|71-69-69-73
|-2
|7.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|3
|67-69-70-69
|-9
|190.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|69-69-76-75
|+1
|13.875
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T15
|75-73-69-68
|-3
|80.000
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of -0.152 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.752 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged -0.107 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.090
|-0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.087
|-0.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|77
|0.064
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.704
|0.752
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.591
|-0.107
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.090 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sports a -0.087 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 63.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman has delivered a 0.704 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 22.83% of the time.
- Bridgeman has accumulated 934 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 24th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
