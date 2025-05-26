PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Jacob Bridgeman will tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club May 29 - June 1 for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • This is Bridgeman's first time competing in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Bridgeman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-74+8--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT471-67-65-65-12300.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1062-68-68-67-2344.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6171-69-69-73-27.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-66-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship367-69-70-69-9190.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5069-69-76-75+113.875
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1575-73-69-68-380.000

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
    • Bridgeman has an average of -0.152 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.752 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman has averaged -0.107 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.090-0.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.087-0.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green770.064-0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.7040.752
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.591-0.107

    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.090 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sports a -0.087 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 63.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman has delivered a 0.704 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 22.83% of the time.
    • Bridgeman has accumulated 934 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 24th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

