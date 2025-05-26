Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Bridgeman has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.

Bridgeman has an average of -0.152 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.752 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.