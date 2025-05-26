PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Max Greyserman will tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club May 29-June 1 for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Greyserman at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • This is Greyserman's first time competing in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at eight-under.

    Greyserman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2270-67-71-68-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3371-72-67-74E28.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5467-73-73-67E9.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2866-68-62-74-185.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2767-70-69-70-834.300
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3271-75-69-74+130.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-68+2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-78+8--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2270-71-75-72E40.056
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1167-70-68-66-1358.714

    Greyserman's recent performances

    • Greyserman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 13-under.
    • Greyserman has an average of -0.290 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.610 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Greyserman has averaged 0.168 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.233-0.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.040-0.256
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green880.0370.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.4440.610
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.2090.168

    Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Greyserman's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.233 ranks 143rd on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranks 35th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Greyserman sports a -0.040 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR this season. He ranks 118th with a 64.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a 0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranks 23rd by breaking par 24.14% of the time.
    • Greyserman has accumulated 423 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 69th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +1

    2

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +2

    3

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T6

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T11

    AUS
    K. Vilips
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T11

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    N. Hardy
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +2
