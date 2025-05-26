Max Greyserman betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman will tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club May 29-June 1 for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- This is Greyserman's first time competing in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at eight-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|70-67-71-68
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|71-72-67-74
|E
|28.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|67-73-73-67
|E
|9.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|66-68-62-74
|-18
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|67-70-69-70
|-8
|34.300
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T32
|71-75-69-74
|+1
|30.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|70-71-75-72
|E
|40.056
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|67-70-68-66
|-13
|58.714
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 13-under.
- Greyserman has an average of -0.290 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.610 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged 0.168 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.233
|-0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.040
|-0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|88
|0.037
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.444
|0.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.209
|0.168
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.233 ranks 143rd on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranks 35th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Greyserman sports a -0.040 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR this season. He ranks 118th with a 64.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a 0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranks 23rd by breaking par 24.14% of the time.
- Greyserman has accumulated 423 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 69th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
