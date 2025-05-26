Maverick McNealy betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Maverick McNealy returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to take place May 29-June 1. The event promises fierce competition as players vie for a share of the $20,000,000 purse.
McNealy's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2020
|MC
|81-77
|+14
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2020, he missed the cut after posting a score of 14-over.
- This will be McNealy's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
McNealy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|70-72-69-73
|E
|28.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T60
|68-69-72-72
|+1
|8.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T3
|70-65-65-70
|-14
|312.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T32
|72-73-71-73
|+1
|30.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T3
|68-72-71-72
|-5
|162.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|70-67-68-67
|-8
|21.214
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|75-70-68-64
|-11
|400.000
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
- McNealy has an average of 0.326 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has averaged 0.864 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.211
|0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.323
|0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|131
|-0.156
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.221
|0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.599
|0.864
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.211 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranked 69th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sported a 0.323 mark that ranked 43rd on TOUR. He ranked 26th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McNealy delivered a 0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 22.74% of the time.
- McNealy has accumulated 1,226 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 15th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
