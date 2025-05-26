PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Maverick McNealy returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to take place May 29-June 1. The event promises fierce competition as players vie for a share of the $20,000,000 purse.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    McNealy's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2020MC81-77+14

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In McNealy's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2020, he missed the cut after posting a score of 14-over.
    • This will be McNealy's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    McNealy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3370-72-69-73E28.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6068-69-72-72+18.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT370-65-65-70-14312.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3272-73-71-73+130.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT368-72-71-72-5162.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3270-67-68-67-821.214
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-81+9--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-80+9--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational275-70-68-64-11400.000

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
    • McNealy has an average of 0.326 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy has averaged 0.864 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.2110.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.3230.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green131-0.1560.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.2210.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.5990.864

    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.211 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranked 69th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sported a 0.323 mark that ranked 43rd on TOUR. He ranked 26th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McNealy delivered a 0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 22.74% of the time.
    • McNealy has accumulated 1,226 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 15th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +1

    2

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +2

    3

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T6

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T11

    AUS
    K. Vilips
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T11

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    N. Hardy
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW