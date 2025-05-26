Matthieu Pavon betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 18. Matthieu Pavon of France hits his second shot on the 9th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Matthieu Pavon will tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club May 29-June 1 for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. This prestigious event offers a purse of $20 million and presents a challenging test for the French golfer.
Pavon's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|77-75
|+8
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Pavon's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Pavon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|71-65-72-78
|+2
|19.125
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|68-73-72-67
|E
|9.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|71-74-68-66
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-76
|+10
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|70-71-71-73
|+1
|8.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T54
|70-72-76-73
|+3
|11.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-83
|+14
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T42
|66-64-71-75
|-8
|11.750
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T44
|79-69-75-68
|+3
|16.125
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he tied for 41st with a score of 2-over.
- He has an average of 0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has an average of 0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.103 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.008
|0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.447
|-0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|176
|-0.571
|-0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.331
|0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.695
|-0.103
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.008 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sports a -0.447 mark that ranks 155th on TOUR. He ranks 162nd with a 61.84 percent Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76.
- Pavon has accumulated 115 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 152nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
