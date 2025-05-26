PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 18. Matthieu Pavon of France hits his second shot on the 9th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Matthieu Pavon will tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club May 29-June 1 for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. This prestigious event offers a purse of $20 million and presents a challenging test for the French golfer.

    Latest odds for Pavon at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Pavon's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC77-75+8

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Pavon's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Pavon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4171-65-72-78+219.125
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5468-73-72-67E9.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4271-74-68-66-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC78-76+10--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4770-71-71-73+18.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5470-72-76-73+311.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-83+14--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4266-64-71-75-811.750
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT4479-69-75-68+316.125

    Pavon's recent performances

    • Pavon's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he tied for 41st with a score of 2-over.
    • He has an average of 0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon has an average of 0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.103 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.0080.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green155-0.447-0.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green176-0.571-0.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.3310.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.695-0.103

    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.008 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sports a -0.447 mark that ranks 155th on TOUR. He ranks 162nd with a 61.84 percent Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76.
    • Pavon has accumulated 115 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 152nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

