Matt Kuchar betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
1 Min Read
Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Matt Kuchar returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. The event takes place May 29-June 1 in Dublin, Ohio.
Kuchar's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T33
|75-71-74-74
|+6
|2023
|62
|79-67-69-84
|+11
|2022
|T45
|70-75-72-74
|+3
|2021
|WD
|-
|-
|2020
|T32
|76-67-76-73
|+4
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Kuchar's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 6-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Kuchar's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|71-66-73-71
|+1
|6.050
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T56
|69-68-70-71
|-6
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|26.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|70-72-73-71
|-2
|42.063
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79-70
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|71-71-73-73
|E
|17.625
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|67-69-68-74
|-6
|5.400
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T43
|71-66-67-72
|-12
|10.438
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T21
|67-68-67-68
|-10
|35.833
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
Kuchar's recent performances
- Kuchar has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 2-under.
- Kuchar has an average of -0.259 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar has averaged 0.152 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.158
|-0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.048
|-0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|38
|0.230
|0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.197
|0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.220
|0.152
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.158 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.5 yards ranks 172nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kuchar sports a -0.048 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 160th with a 62.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kuchar has delivered a 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.76, and he ranks 135th by breaking par 20.26% of the time.
- Kuchar has accumulated 149 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 137th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.