3H AGO

Matt Kuchar betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Matt Kuchar returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. The event takes place May 29-June 1 in Dublin, Ohio.

    Latest odds for Kuchar at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Kuchar's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3375-71-74-74+6
    20236279-67-69-84+11
    2022T4570-75-72-74+3
    2021WD--
    2020T3276-67-76-73+4

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Kuchar's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Kuchar's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5371-66-73-71+16.050
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5669-68-70-71-65.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3267-70-71-69-726.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1870-72-73-71-242.063
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC79-70+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4271-71-73-73E17.625
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5667-69-68-74-65.400
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT4371-66-67-72-1210.438
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT2167-68-67-68-1035.833
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC71-75+4--

    Kuchar's recent performances

    • Kuchar has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 2-under.
    • Kuchar has an average of -0.259 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kuchar has averaged 0.152 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.158-0.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.048-0.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green380.2300.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.1970.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.2200.152

    Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kuchar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.158 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.5 yards ranks 172nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kuchar sports a -0.048 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 160th with a 62.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kuchar has delivered a 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.76, and he ranks 135th by breaking par 20.26% of the time.
    • Kuchar has accumulated 149 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 137th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

