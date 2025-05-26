Ludvig Åberg betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.422 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.0 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg has sported a -0.202 mark that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a 64.44% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Åberg has delivered a -0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 23.49% of the time.