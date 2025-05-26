PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Ludvig Åberg betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ludvig Ãberg of Sweden hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during the first round of Truist Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) on May 8, 2025 in Flourtown, Philadelphia. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Ludvig Ãberg of Sweden hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during the first round of Truist Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) on May 8, 2025 in Flourtown, Philadelphia. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Ludvig Åberg returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which runs May 29-June 1. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Åberg secured a tie for fifth place with a score of 2-under.

    Latest odds for Åberg at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Åberg's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T568-72-72-74-2

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Åberg's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Åberg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6066-71-75-69+18.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5469-71-71-70-39.536
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament768-73-69-72-6250.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2272-71-77-68E40.056
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational174-66-70-66-12700.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmW/D77+5--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT4263-75-74-79+311.750

    Åberg's recent performances

    • Åberg has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
    • Åberg has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Åberg has averaged -0.566 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4220.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.202-0.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green124-0.1100.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.222-0.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.111-0.566

    Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.422 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.0 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg has sported a -0.202 mark that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a 64.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Åberg has delivered a -0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 23.49% of the time.
    • Åberg has accumulated 1,286 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him tenth on TOUR in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +1

    2

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +2

    3

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T6

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T11

    AUS
    K. Vilips
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T11

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    N. Hardy
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW