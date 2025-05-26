Ludvig Åberg betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Ludvig Ã berg of Sweden hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during the first round of Truist Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) on May 8, 2025 in Flourtown, Philadelphia. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Ludvig Åberg returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which runs May 29-June 1. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Åberg secured a tie for fifth place with a score of 2-under.
Åberg's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T5
|68-72-72-74
|-2
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Åberg's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 2-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Åberg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T60
|66-71-75-69
|+1
|8.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|69-71-71-70
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|7
|68-73-69-72
|-6
|250.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|72-71-77-68
|E
|40.056
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|74-66-70-66
|-12
|700.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|W/D
|77
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T42
|63-75-74-79
|+3
|11.750
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- Åberg has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has averaged -0.566 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.422
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.202
|-0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|124
|-0.110
|0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.222
|-0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.111
|-0.566
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.422 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.0 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg has sported a -0.202 mark that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a 64.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Åberg has delivered a -0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 23.49% of the time.
- Åberg has accumulated 1,286 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him tenth on TOUR in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
