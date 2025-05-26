Keegan Bradley betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Keegan Bradley of the United States follows his shot on the 18th green during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Keegan Bradley returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, taking place May 29-June 1. Bradley will look to improve upon his recent performances at this prestigious event.
Bradley's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T43
|70-69-78-80
|+9
|2023
|T30
|74-73-65-78
|+2
|2022
|T37
|69-75-69-77
|+2
|2021
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|2020
|T68
|73-73-77-78
|+13
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Bradley's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 9-over.
- Bradley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 30th at 2-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Bradley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|68-72-68-72
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T30
|64-72-68-71
|-5
|30.250
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|67-69-67-72
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|71-69-74-77
|+3
|9.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T5
|69-72-76-64
|-7
|287.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|74-72-72-70
|E
|25.167
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T65
|72-69-76-69
|-2
|6.750
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|69-75-70-73
|-1
|46.000
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 7-under.
- Bradley has an average of 0.237 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.782 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has averaged 0.794 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.365
|0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.554
|0.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|19
|0.330
|0.842
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.300
|-0.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|0.949
|0.794
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.365 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 65th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sports a 0.554 mark that ranks 13th on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 66.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bradley has delivered a -0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 63rd by breaking par 22.58% of the time.
- Bradley has accumulated 798 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 28th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
