PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Keegan Bradley betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keegan Bradley of the United States follows his shot on the 18th green during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Keegan Bradley of the United States follows his shot on the 18th green during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Keegan Bradley returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, taking place May 29-June 1. Bradley will look to improve upon his recent performances at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Bradley at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Bradley's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4370-69-78-80+9
    2023T3074-73-65-78+2
    2022T3769-75-69-77+2
    2021MC78-72+6
    2020T6873-73-77-78+13

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Bradley's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Bradley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 30th at 2-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Bradley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT868-72-68-72-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3064-72-68-71-530.250
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1867-69-67-72-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC74-73+3--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4771-69-74-77+39.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2070-72-72-70-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT569-72-76-64-7287.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3474-72-72-70E25.167
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6572-69-76-69-26.750
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT1569-75-70-73-146.000

    Bradley's recent performances

    • Bradley has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 7-under.
    • Bradley has an average of 0.237 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.782 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradley has averaged 0.794 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.3650.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.5540.497
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green190.3300.842
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.300-0.782
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170.9490.794

    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.365 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 65th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sports a 0.554 mark that ranks 13th on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 66.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bradley has delivered a -0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 63rd by breaking par 22.58% of the time.
    • Bradley has accumulated 798 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 28th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +1

    2

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +2

    3

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T6

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T11

    AUS
    K. Vilips
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T11

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    N. Hardy
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW