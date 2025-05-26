PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Justin Thomas betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Thomas of the United States hits his third shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas of the United States hits his third shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Justin Thomas returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, running from May 29 to June 1. Thomas aims to improve upon his recent performances at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Thomas at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Justin Thomas's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3371-77-74-72+6
    2023MC75-75+6
    2021T4269-72-75-75+3
    2020T1874-67-75-74+2

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Thomas's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Thomas's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 18th at 2-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Justin Thomas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT266-67-66-67-14375.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageP161-69-69-68-17700.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3673-71-76-70+224.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship273-70-65-66-10300.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3378-62-73-73-227.600
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3671-70-74-76+322.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT973-71-69-69-6151.667
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT666-68-70-65-1591.667
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4866-70-74-71-713.050

    Justin Thomas's recent performances

    • Thomas has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
    • Thomas has an average of 0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.773 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas has averaged 1.851 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Justin Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1000.0160.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.8120.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green210.3230.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.4300.773
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.5801.851

    Justin Thomas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thomas is currently ranked fifth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.812.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.39% ranks 43rd on TOUR this season.
    • Thomas's Driving Distance average of 305.3 yards places him 55th on TOUR.
    • He ranks first in Par Breakers, converting 27.66% of his holes into under-par scores.
    • Thomas has accumulated 2,044 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking fourth on TOUR.
    • His Putts Per Round average of 27.78 is good for fifth on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +1

    2

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +2

    3

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T6

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T11

    AUS
    K. Vilips
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T11

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    N. Hardy
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW