Justin Thomas betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Justin Thomas of the United States hits his third shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Justin Thomas returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, running from May 29 to June 1. Thomas aims to improve upon his recent performances at this prestigious event.
Justin Thomas's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T33
|71-77-74-72
|+6
|2023
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|2021
|T42
|69-72-75-75
|+3
|2020
|T18
|74-67-75-74
|+2
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Thomas's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 6-over.
- Thomas's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 18th at 2-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Justin Thomas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T2
|66-67-66-67
|-14
|375.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|P1
|61-69-69-68
|-17
|700.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T36
|73-71-76-70
|+2
|24.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|2
|73-70-65-66
|-10
|300.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T33
|78-62-73-73
|-2
|27.600
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T36
|71-70-74-76
|+3
|22.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T9
|73-71-69-69
|-6
|151.667
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T6
|66-68-70-65
|-15
|91.667
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|66-70-74-71
|-7
|13.050
Justin Thomas's recent performances
- Thomas has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Thomas has an average of 0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.773 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has averaged 1.851 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Justin Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|0.016
|0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.812
|0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|21
|0.323
|0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.430
|0.773
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.580
|1.851
Justin Thomas's advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas is currently ranked fifth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.812.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.39% ranks 43rd on TOUR this season.
- Thomas's Driving Distance average of 305.3 yards places him 55th on TOUR.
- He ranks first in Par Breakers, converting 27.66% of his holes into under-par scores.
- Thomas has accumulated 2,044 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking fourth on TOUR.
- His Putts Per Round average of 27.78 is good for fifth on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.