3H AGO

Justin Rose betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Rose of England hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Justin Rose returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, taking place May 29 - June 1. The tournament boasts a purse of $20 million for the 2025 edition.

    Latest odds for Rose at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Rose's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC80-73+9
    2020MC73-76+5

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Rose's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Rose's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipW/D70-77+7--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4267-72-68-72-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentP265-71-75-66-11500.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4772-69-74-76+39.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT870-73-71-69-5175.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC75-74+5--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT365-69-68-68-18337.500
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-80+5--

    Rose's recent performances

    • Rose has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
    • Rose has an average of 0.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rose has averaged -0.418 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rose's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.0930.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.1160.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green148-0.244-0.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.095-0.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.316-0.418

    Rose's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rose has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.116 (76th) this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Rose is sporting a -0.093 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 297.1 yards Driving Distance average.
    • On the greens, Rose has delivered a -0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63.
    • Rose has accumulated 1,038 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 20th on TOUR.
    • He ranks 32nd in Par Breakers, breaking par on 23.52% of holes played this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

