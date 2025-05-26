Justin Rose betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Justin Rose of England hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Justin Rose returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, taking place May 29 - June 1. The tournament boasts a purse of $20 million for the 2025 edition.
Rose's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|2020
|MC
|73-76
|+5
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Rose's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Rose's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|W/D
|70-77
|+7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|67-72-68-72
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|P2
|65-71-75-66
|-11
|500.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|72-69-74-76
|+3
|9.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T8
|70-73-71-69
|-5
|175.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T3
|65-69-68-68
|-18
|337.500
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-80
|+5
|--
Rose's recent performances
- Rose has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
- Rose has an average of 0.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rose has averaged -0.418 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.093
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.116
|0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|148
|-0.244
|-0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.095
|-0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.316
|-0.418
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.116 (76th) this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Rose is sporting a -0.093 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 297.1 yards Driving Distance average.
- On the greens, Rose has delivered a -0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63.
- Rose has accumulated 1,038 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 20th on TOUR.
- He ranks 32nd in Par Breakers, breaking par on 23.52% of holes played this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
