J.T. Poston betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
J.T. Poston returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to take place May 29-June 1. He'll be looking to improve on his tie for 22nd place finish from last year's event.
Poston's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T22
|75-69-72-76
|+4
|2023
|T38
|76-70-72-73
|+3
|2022
|T37
|78-68-74-70
|+2
|2021
|T65
|69-74-78-77
|+10
|2020
|MC
|76-74
|+6
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Poston's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 4-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Poston's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|66-69-71-72
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T5
|68-70-68-73
|-5
|275.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|65-70-69-70
|-6
|40.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|64-70-68-65
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T11
|68-67-71-67
|-11
|125.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T42
|74-72-73-73
|+4
|19.125
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T26
|72-66-77-72
|-1
|31.750
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|71-69-70-72
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T33
|73-68-69-76
|-2
|27.600
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T50
|76-71-75-73
|+7
|12.750
Poston's recent performances
- Poston has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
- Poston has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.674 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has averaged 0.868 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.056
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.196
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.192
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.058
|0.674
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.503
|0.868
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.056 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.9 yards ranks 147th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sports a 0.196 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 65.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Poston has delivered a 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 22.80% of the time.
- Poston has accumulated 744 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 38th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
