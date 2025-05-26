PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.T. Poston of the United States chips onto the fifth green during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

J.T. Poston of the United States chips onto the fifth green during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    J.T. Poston returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to take place May 29-June 1. He'll be looking to improve on his tie for 22nd place finish from last year's event.

    Latest odds for Poston at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Poston's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2275-69-72-76+4
    2023T3876-70-72-73+3
    2022T3778-68-74-70+2
    2021T6569-74-78-77+10
    2020MC76-74+6

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Poston's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Poston's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3666-69-71-72-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT568-70-68-73-5275.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2365-70-69-70-640.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1864-70-68-65-2115.542
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1168-67-71-67-11125.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4274-72-73-73+419.125
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT2672-66-77-72-131.750
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2871-69-70-72-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3373-68-69-76-227.600
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT5076-71-75-73+712.750

    Poston's recent performances

    • Poston has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
    • Poston has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.674 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston has averaged 0.868 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee930.056-0.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.1960.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green480.1920.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.0580.674
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.5030.868

    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.056 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.9 yards ranks 147th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sports a 0.196 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 65.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Poston has delivered a 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 22.80% of the time.
    • Poston has accumulated 744 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 38th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

