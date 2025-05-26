PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith will compete in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday from May 29 to June 1, 2025, at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • This is Highsmith's first time competing in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Highsmith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-70+5--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT873-67-69-71-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6664-74-71-75+46.625
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage7277-71-69-74+75.250
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-72+4--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-67-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2273-67-69-72-336.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2069-72-73-70-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-74+5--

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Highsmith has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Highsmith has an average of -0.237 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has averaged -0.728 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.054-0.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.060-0.506
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green136-0.188-0.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.2400.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.063-0.728

    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith has a Driving Distance average of 297.6 yards, ranking 125th on TOUR this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 61.71%, placing him 164th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Highsmith has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.240, ranking 46th on TOUR. He also ranks 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20.
    • Highsmith breaks par 23.07% of the time, ranking 41st in Par Breakers on TOUR.
    • He has accumulated 788 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, placing him 29th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +1

    2

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +2

    3

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T6

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T11

    AUS
    K. Vilips
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T11

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    N. Hardy
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW