Joe Highsmith betting profile: Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith will compete in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday from May 29 to June 1, 2025, at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- This is Highsmith's first time competing in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|73-67-69-71
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T66
|64-74-71-75
|+4
|6.625
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|72
|77-71-69-74
|+7
|5.250
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|73-67-69-72
|-3
|36.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Highsmith has an average of -0.237 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has averaged -0.728 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.054
|-0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.060
|-0.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|136
|-0.188
|-0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.240
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.063
|-0.728
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith has a Driving Distance average of 297.6 yards, ranking 125th on TOUR this season.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 61.71%, placing him 164th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Highsmith has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.240, ranking 46th on TOUR. He also ranks 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20.
- Highsmith breaks par 23.07% of the time, ranking 41st in Par Breakers on TOUR.
- He has accumulated 788 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, placing him 29th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
