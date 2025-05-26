PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.J. Spaun of the United States hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    J.J. Spaun is set to compete in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday from May 29 to June 1, 2025. He'll be looking to improve upon his previous performance at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Spaun's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T3072-71-70-77+2

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2023, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Spaun's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT666-68-70-69-786.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3771-68-72-74+123.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1767-70-69-67-758.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4266-75-71-67-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament5074-72-74-75+714.250
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipP266-68-70-72-12500.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3175-71-73-70+129.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT264-70-67-66-17245.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3476-69-73-70E25.167

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top 5 twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
    • Spaun has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has averaged 0.370 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.2320.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.8200.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.069-0.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.1100.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121.0920.370

    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.820 this season, ranking fourth on TOUR.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.79% ranks 23rd on TOUR this season.
    • Spaun's average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranks 50th on TOUR in 2025.
    • On the greens, Spaun has a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, ranking 129th on TOUR this season.
    • Spaun has accumulated 1,257 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 12th on TOUR in 2025.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

