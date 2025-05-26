J.J. Spaun betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
J.J. Spaun of the United States hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
J.J. Spaun is set to compete in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday from May 29 to June 1, 2025. He'll be looking to improve upon his previous performance at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
Spaun's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T30
|72-71-70-77
|+2
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2023, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Spaun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|66-68-70-69
|-7
|86.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T37
|71-68-72-74
|+1
|23.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|67-70-69-67
|-7
|58.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-75-71-67
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|50
|74-72-74-75
|+7
|14.250
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|P2
|66-68-70-72
|-12
|500.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T31
|75-71-73-70
|+1
|29.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T2
|64-70-67-66
|-17
|245.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|76-69-73-70
|E
|25.167
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top 5 twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
- Spaun has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has averaged 0.370 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.232
|0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.820
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.069
|-0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.110
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.092
|0.370
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.820 this season, ranking fourth on TOUR.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.79% ranks 23rd on TOUR this season.
- Spaun's average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranks 50th on TOUR in 2025.
- On the greens, Spaun has a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, ranking 129th on TOUR this season.
- Spaun has accumulated 1,257 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 12th on TOUR in 2025.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
