PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Jhonattan Vegas returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. The event runs from May 29 to June 1, with Vegas looking to improve upon his previous performance at this prestigious tournament.

    Latest odds for Vegas at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Vegas's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T3769-69-71-81+2

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Vegas's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2022, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Vegas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-74+5--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT564-70-73-72-5275.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1363-69-67-69-1658.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-75+6--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-68+4--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship6073-68-79-73+59.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6168-67-73-72-44.800
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4070-67-73-70-817.625

    Vegas's recent performances

    • Vegas has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
    • Vegas has an average of 0.293 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.482 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Vegas has averaged 0.946 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2370.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.2220.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green910.0210.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.2850.482
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.1960.946

    Vegas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Vegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.237 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranks 35th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas sports a 0.222 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 68.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Vegas has delivered a -0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 174th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranks 45th by breaking par 22.93 percent of the time.
    • Vegas has accumulated 702 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 41st on TOUR in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +1

    2

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +2

    3

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T6

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T11

    AUS
    K. Vilips
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T11

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    N. Hardy
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW