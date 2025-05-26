Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
1 Min Read
Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Jhonattan Vegas returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. The event runs from May 29 to June 1, with Vegas looking to improve upon his previous performance at this prestigious tournament.
Vegas's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T37
|69-69-71-81
|+2
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Vegas's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2022, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Vegas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T5
|64-70-73-72
|-5
|275.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T13
|63-69-67-69
|-16
|58.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|60
|73-68-79-73
|+5
|9.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|61
|68-67-73-72
|-4
|4.800
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T40
|70-67-73-70
|-8
|17.625
Vegas's recent performances
- Vegas has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
- Vegas has an average of 0.293 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.482 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas has averaged 0.946 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.237
|0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.222
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|91
|0.021
|0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.285
|0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.196
|0.946
Vegas's advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.237 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranks 35th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas sports a 0.222 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 68.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vegas has delivered a -0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 174th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranks 45th by breaking par 22.93 percent of the time.
- Vegas has accumulated 702 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 41st on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.