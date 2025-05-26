Harry Higgs betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Harry Higgs tees off at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, from May 29 to June 1 for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Higgs will be looking to improve upon his recent performances at this event.
Higgs' recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|68
|76-69-76-84
|+17
|2020
|MC
|74-78
|+8
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Higgs' most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2021, he finished 68th after posting a score of 17-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Higgs' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|68-72-68-74
|+2
|4.600
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|PT2
|67-66-68-68
|-15
|135.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|73-66-74-75
|E
|26.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|68-65-70-71
|-14
|17.889
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
Higgs' recent performances
- Higgs has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Higgs has an average of 0.369 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.667 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs has averaged 0.681 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.250
|0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.548
|0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|172
|-0.460
|-0.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.119
|0.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.639
|0.681
Higgs' advanced stats and rankings
- Higgs is averaging 307.6 yards in Driving Distance this season, ranking 38th on TOUR.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 63.47%, placing him 134th on TOUR.
- Higgs is averaging 28.63 Putts Per Round, ranking 82nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Bogey Avoidance, Higgs ranks 140th with a rate of 16.94%.
- Higgs has accumulated 209 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 118th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
