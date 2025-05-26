PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Harry Higgs betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Harry Higgs tees off at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, from May 29 to June 1 for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Higgs will be looking to improve upon his recent performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Higgs at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Higgs' recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20216876-69-76-84+17
    2020MC74-78+8

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Higgs' most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2021, he finished 68th after posting a score of 17-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Higgs' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5968-72-68-74+24.600
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicPT267-66-68-68-15135.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-77+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3073-66-74-75E26.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-70+3--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC77-71+6--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT2668-65-70-71-1417.889
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-71+4--

    Higgs' recent performances

    • Higgs has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Higgs has an average of 0.369 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.667 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgs has averaged 0.681 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.2500.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.5480.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green172-0.460-0.596
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.1190.667
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-0.6390.681

    Higgs' advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgs is averaging 307.6 yards in Driving Distance this season, ranking 38th on TOUR.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 63.47%, placing him 134th on TOUR.
    • Higgs is averaging 28.63 Putts Per Round, ranking 82nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Bogey Avoidance, Higgs ranks 140th with a rate of 16.94%.
    • Higgs has accumulated 209 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 118th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +1

    2

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +2

    3

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T6

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T11

    AUS
    K. Vilips
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T11

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    N. Hardy
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW