Harris English betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Harris English of the United States hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Harris English looks to improve on his recent performances as he tees off at Muirfield Village Golf Club May 29-June 1 for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
English's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|2023
|T52
|71-73-76-74
|+6
|2022
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|2020
|T13
|70-73-74-72
|+1
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In English's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- English's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 13th at 1-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
English's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|69-69-72-71
|+1
|6.050
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T2
|72-70-71-65
|-6
|391.667
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|65-70-68-68
|-9
|115.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T66
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|6.625
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|70-73-73-68
|-4
|125.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|72-64-66-68
|-10
|41.167
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T30
|72-66-76-71
|-3
|35.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|75-71-69-71
|-2
|38.071
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T73
|68-76-74-72
|+2
|4.625
English's recent performances
- English has finished in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
- English has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- English has averaged 0.805 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.227
|0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.021
|0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|110
|-0.031
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.301
|0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.517
|0.805
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.227 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 88th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sports a 0.021 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 58th with a 66.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, English has delivered a 0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranks 145th by breaking par 20.02% of the time.
- English currently ranks 11th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,274 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
