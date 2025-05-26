PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Harris English betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harris English of the United States hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Harris English of the United States hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Harris English looks to improve on his recent performances as he tees off at Muirfield Village Golf Club May 29-June 1 for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Latest odds for English at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    English's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC76-74+6
    2023T5271-73-76-74+6
    2022MC77-77+10
    2020T1370-73-74-72+1

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In English's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • English's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 13th at 1-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    English's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5369-69-72-71+16.050
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT272-70-71-65-6391.667
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1165-70-68-68-9115.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6670-69-72-72-16.625
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1270-73-73-68-4125.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1872-64-66-68-1041.167
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3072-66-76-71-335.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-74+6--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT2475-71-69-71-238.071
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7368-76-74-72+24.625

    English's recent performances

    • English has finished in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
    • English has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • English has averaged 0.805 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2270.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.0210.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110-0.031-0.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.3010.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.5170.805

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.227 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 88th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sports a 0.021 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 58th with a 66.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, English has delivered a 0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranks 145th by breaking par 20.02% of the time.
    • English currently ranks 11th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,274 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +1

    2

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +2

    3

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T6

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T11

    AUS
    K. Vilips
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T11

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    N. Hardy
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW