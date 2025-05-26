PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Eric Cole of the United States hits his second shot on the 9th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Eric Cole of the United States hits his second shot on the 9th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to take place May 29 - June 1. Cole will look to improve upon his previous performances at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Cole at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Cole's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4570-75-74-79+10
    2023T2475-70-70-74+1

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Cole's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Cole's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 24th at 1-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Cole's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2870-69-66-72-325.813
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4170-70-73-73+219.125
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3465-71-68-72-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT564-69-67-67-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-75-3--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1867-73-67-68-950.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT2672-70-74-71-131.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1566-67-71-65-1153.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1274-69-69-67-559.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--

    Cole's recent performances

    • Cole has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Cole has an average of -0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole has averaged 0.859 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.295-0.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2340.732
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green710.090-0.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.1500.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.1800.859

    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.295 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 106th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sports a 0.234 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 148th with a 63.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.98, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 22.05% of the time.
    • Cole has accumulated 526 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 56th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

