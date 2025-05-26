Eric Cole betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Eric Cole of the United States hits his second shot on the 9th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Eric Cole returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to take place May 29 - June 1. Cole will look to improve upon his previous performances at this prestigious event.
Cole's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T45
|70-75-74-79
|+10
|2023
|T24
|75-70-70-74
|+1
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Cole's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 10-over.
- Cole's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 24th at 1-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|70-69-66-72
|-3
|25.813
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|70-70-73-73
|+2
|19.125
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|65-71-68-72
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|64-69-67-67
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-75
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|67-73-67-68
|-9
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T26
|72-70-74-71
|-1
|31.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T15
|66-67-71-65
|-11
|53.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T12
|74-69-69-67
|-5
|59.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Cole has an average of -0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged 0.859 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.295
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.234
|0.732
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|71
|0.090
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.150
|0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.180
|0.859
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.295 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 106th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sports a 0.234 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 148th with a 63.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.98, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 22.05% of the time.
- Cole has accumulated 526 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 56th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
