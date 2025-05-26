PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Davis Thompson returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, scheduled for May 29-June 1. He'll look to improve on his previous performances at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Thompson at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Thompson's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2773-73-74-73+5
    2023T5672-75-76-73+8

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Thompson's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Thompson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2365-72-70-67-640.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2771-69-68-68-834.300
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4671-73-70-79+516.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2771-65-64-71-929.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1072-68-71-70-7165.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-73+6--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-70-3--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1370-66-76-72-495.000

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Thompson has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 7-under.
    • Thompson has an average of 0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thompson has averaged 0.247 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.3590.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.0700.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green430.213-0.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.2480.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.2530.247

    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.359 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sports a -0.070 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 68.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thompson has delivered a -0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.22, and he ranks 30th by breaking par 23.56% of the time.
    • Thompson has accumulated 434 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 68th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology.

