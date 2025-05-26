Davis Thompson betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, scheduled for May 29-June 1. He'll look to improve on his previous performances at this prestigious event.
Thompson's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|2023
|T56
|72-75-76-73
|+8
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Thompson's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 5-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|65-72-70-67
|-6
|40.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|71-69-68-68
|-8
|34.300
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T46
|71-73-70-79
|+5
|16.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|71-65-64-71
|-9
|29.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T10
|72-68-71-70
|-7
|165.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T13
|70-66-76-72
|-4
|95.000
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 7-under.
- Thompson has an average of 0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged 0.247 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.359
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.070
|0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|43
|0.213
|-0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.248
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.253
|0.247
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.359 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sports a -0.070 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 68.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thompson has delivered a -0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.22, and he ranks 30th by breaking par 23.56% of the time.
- Thompson has accumulated 434 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 68th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
