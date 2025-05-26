Corey Conners betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Corey Conners of Canada hits his second shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Corey Conners returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, taking place May 29-June 1. He'll look to improve upon his tie for 20th place finish in last year's event.
Conners' recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T20
|68-76-76-71
|+3
|2023
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|2022
|T13
|69-73-74-69
|-3
|2021
|T53
|74-69-74-77
|+6
|2020
|T22
|73-74-72-72
|+3
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Conners' most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 3-over.
- Conners' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 13th at 3-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Conners' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|73-68-74-67
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|67-71-66-67
|-9
|115.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|70-71-71-68
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T8
|68-70-70-75
|-5
|188.750
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|71-71-70-74
|-2
|42.063
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T8
|71-69-69-69
|-6
|77.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T6
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|250.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|3
|69-70-69-71
|-9
|350.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|72-74-73-67
|-2
|38.071
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T74
|67-71-73-76
|+3
|2.550
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
- Conners has an average of 0.436 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Conners has averaged 0.814 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.484
|0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.353
|0.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|107
|-0.027
|-0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.091
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.902
|0.814
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.484 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sports a 0.353 mark that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks ninth with a 69.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Conners has delivered a 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 22.11% of the time.
- Conners ranks eighth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,402 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.