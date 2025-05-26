PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Corey Conners of Canada hits his second shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Corey Conners returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, taking place May 29-June 1. He'll look to improve upon his tie for 20th place finish in last year's event.

    Latest odds for Conners at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Conners' recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2068-76-76-71+3
    2023MC77-75+8
    2022T1369-73-74-69-3
    2021T5374-69-74-77+6
    2020T2273-74-72-72+3

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Conners' most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Conners' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 13th at 3-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Conners' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1973-68-74-67-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1167-71-66-67-9115.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4970-71-71-68-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT868-70-70-75-5188.750
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1871-71-70-74-242.063
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT871-69-69-69-677.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT671-71-66-71-9250.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard369-70-69-71-9350.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT2472-74-73-67-238.071
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT7467-71-73-76+32.550

    Conners' recent performances

    • Conners has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
    • Conners has an average of 0.436 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners has averaged 0.814 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.4840.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3530.565
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green107-0.027-0.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.091-0.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.9020.814

    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.484 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sports a 0.353 mark that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks ninth with a 69.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Conners has delivered a 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 22.11% of the time.
    • Conners ranks eighth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,402 points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

