Corey Conners betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Conners has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.

Conners has an average of 0.436 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.