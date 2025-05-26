PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Collin Morikawa betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Collin Morikawa of the United States hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Collin Morikawa returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, taking place May 29-June 1. He'll look to improve on his runner-up finish from last year's event, where he carded a 7-under par.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Morikawa's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024268-74-68-71-7
    2023WD71-73-68-
    2022MC71-77+4
    2021266-72-66-71-13
    2020T4876-70-73-77+8

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished second after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Morikawa's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished second at 13-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Morikawa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5070-72-74-72+413.050
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1763-70-72-68-758.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-75-8--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5469-66-77-69-39.536
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1472-69-72-72-379.286
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1070-65-77-69-7165.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard271-68-67-72-10400.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1773-72-73-67-356.286
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1769-67-71-70-1160.000
    Jan. 5, 2025The Sentry266-65-62-67-32400.000

    Morikawa's recent performances

    • Morikawa has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.
    • Morikawa has an average of 0.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Morikawa has averaged 0.076 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.3910.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.7460.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green760.070-0.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.1990.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.4050.076

    Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Morikawa's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.746 ranks seventh on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.14% ranks 19th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Morikawa is averaging 0.391 (22nd on TOUR) this season. His average Driving Distance of 294.1 yards ranks 153rd.
    • On the greens, Morikawa is delivering a 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53.
    • Morikawa ranks third in Par Breakers at 26.70% and 46th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.35%.
    • He has accumulated 1,241 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 14th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

