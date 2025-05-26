Collin Morikawa betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Collin Morikawa of the United States hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Collin Morikawa returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, taking place May 29-June 1. He'll look to improve on his runner-up finish from last year's event, where he carded a 7-under par.
Morikawa's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|2
|68-74-68-71
|-7
|2023
|WD
|71-73-68
|-
|2022
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|2021
|2
|66-72-66-71
|-13
|2020
|T48
|76-70-73-77
|+8
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished second after posting a score of 7-under.
- Morikawa's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished second at 13-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Morikawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T50
|70-72-74-72
|+4
|13.050
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|63-70-72-68
|-7
|58.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-75
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|69-66-77-69
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|72-69-72-72
|-3
|79.286
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T10
|70-65-77-69
|-7
|165.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|71-68-67-72
|-10
|400.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|73-72-73-67
|-3
|56.286
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T17
|69-67-71-70
|-11
|60.000
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|2
|66-65-62-67
|-32
|400.000
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.
- Morikawa has an average of 0.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has averaged 0.076 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.391
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.746
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|76
|0.070
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.199
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.405
|0.076
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.746 ranks seventh on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.14% ranks 19th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Morikawa is averaging 0.391 (22nd on TOUR) this season. His average Driving Distance of 294.1 yards ranks 153rd.
- On the greens, Morikawa is delivering a 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53.
- Morikawa ranks third in Par Breakers at 26.70% and 46th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.35%.
- He has accumulated 1,241 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 14th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
