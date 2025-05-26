PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. The event is set to take place from May 29 to June 1, with Bezuidenhout looking to build on his fourth-place finish from the previous year.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024472-67-74-72-3
    2023T3873-70-71-77+3
    2021T3769-77-72-72+2
    2020T2272-69-78-72+3

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished fourth after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Bezuidenhout's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1669-69-68-69-548.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5070-68-77-73+413.050
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4267-71-71-68-317.625
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4270-70-74-65-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-75+7--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1969-75-70-73-155.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4266-71-72-67-811.750

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.338 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has averaged -0.040 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.410-0.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.1680.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green260.2900.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.4440.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.157-0.040

    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.410 ranks 159th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 288.5 yards ranks 167th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bezuidenhout sports a -0.168 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 64.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61.
    • Bezuidenhout ranks 51st in Bogey Avoidance at 14.63% and 131st in Par Breakers at 20.41%.
    • He has accumulated 341 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 79th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

