Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. The event is set to take place from May 29 to June 1, with Bezuidenhout looking to build on his fourth-place finish from the previous year.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|4
|72-67-74-72
|-3
|2023
|T38
|73-70-71-77
|+3
|2021
|T37
|69-77-72-72
|+2
|2020
|T22
|72-69-78-72
|+3
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished fourth after posting a score of 3-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Bezuidenhout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|69-69-68-69
|-5
|48.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T50
|70-68-77-73
|+4
|13.050
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T42
|67-71-71-68
|-3
|17.625
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|70-70-74-65
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T19
|69-75-70-73
|-1
|55.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T42
|66-71-72-67
|-8
|11.750
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.338 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged -0.040 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.410
|-0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.168
|0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|26
|0.290
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.444
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.157
|-0.040
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.410 ranks 159th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 288.5 yards ranks 167th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bezuidenhout sports a -0.168 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 64.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61.
- Bezuidenhout ranks 51st in Bogey Avoidance at 14.63% and 131st in Par Breakers at 20.41%.
- He has accumulated 341 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 79th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
