3H AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Kirk of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Chris Kirk returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, taking place May 29-June 1. Kirk looks to improve upon his recent performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Kirk at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Kirk's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC78-74+8
    2023MC74-74+4
    2022T5375-68-76-75+6
    2021T2667-74-74-73E

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Kirk's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 26th at even.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Kirk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5573-70-78-68+510.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4268-73-71-65-317.625
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1871-67-69-68-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-72+3--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4270-71-70-77E17.625
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2274-73-72-69E40.056
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5666-71-69-72-65.400
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC72-74+4--

    Kirk's recent performances

    • Kirk has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.
    • Kirk has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.520 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kirk has averaged -0.025 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.1110.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1650.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green116-0.0610.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.546-0.520
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.332-0.025

    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.111 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.3 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sports a 0.165 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 66.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kirk has delivered a -0.546 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 20.17% of the time.
    • Kirk has accumulated 184 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 127th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

