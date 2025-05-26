Chris Kirk betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.111 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.3 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sports a 0.165 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 66.79% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kirk has delivered a -0.546 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 20.17% of the time.