3H AGO

Cam Young betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Young of the United States hits his second shot on the 9th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Cam Young returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, held May 29-June 1. Young aims to improve upon his recent performances at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Young at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Young's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5076-72-76-77+13
    2023MC74-75+5
    2022T6067-71-73-84+7

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Young's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 13-over.
    • Young's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 60th at 7-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4773-69-71-74+315.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT766-70-68-66-10187.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5470-70-68-73-39.536
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC72-79+7--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1871-70-74-71-242.063
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6170-70-81-73+67.875
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC82-71+9--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC78-72+6--

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
    • Young has an average of 0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.544 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged 0.627 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.1120.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green166-0.606-0.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green101-0.0050.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.3930.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.1050.627

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.112 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranks 20th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young is sporting a -0.606 mark that ranks 166th on TOUR. He ranks 168th with a 61.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young is delivering a 0.393 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.16, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 22.84% of the time.
    • Young has accumulated 484 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 61st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

