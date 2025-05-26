Cam Young betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.112 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranks 20th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young is sporting a -0.606 mark that ranks 166th on TOUR. He ranks 168th with a 61.23% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Young is delivering a 0.393 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.16, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 22.84% of the time.