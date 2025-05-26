Cam Young betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Cameron Young of the United States hits his second shot on the 9th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Cam Young returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, held May 29-June 1. Young aims to improve upon his recent performances at this prestigious event.
Young's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|76-72-76-77
|+13
|2023
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|2022
|T60
|67-71-73-84
|+7
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Young's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 13-over.
- Young's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 60th at 7-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T47
|73-69-71-74
|+3
|15.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T7
|66-70-68-66
|-10
|187.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|70-70-68-73
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|71-70-74-71
|-2
|42.063
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|70-70-81-73
|+6
|7.875
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|82-71
|+9
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
- Young has an average of 0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.544 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged 0.627 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.112
|0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-0.606
|-0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|101
|-0.005
|0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.393
|0.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.105
|0.627
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.112 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranks 20th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young is sporting a -0.606 mark that ranks 166th on TOUR. He ranks 168th with a 61.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young is delivering a 0.393 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.16, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 22.84% of the time.
- Young has accumulated 484 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 61st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
