PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cam Davis of Australia plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Cam Davis of Australia plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Cam Davis returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. The event takes place May 29-June 1 in Dublin, Ohio, with Davis looking to improve on his past performances at this prestigious tournament.

    Latest odds for Davis at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Davis's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5073-72-77-79+13
    2023MC74-79+9
    2022T5371-75-78-70+6
    2021MC77-76+9

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Davis's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 13-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Davis's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-71+7--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1966-74-70-72-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5469-69-70-72E9.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6069-67-72-71-54.700
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3261-72-61-78-163.900
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1370-66-67-71-1090.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC74-79+9--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-80+12--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-80+6--

    Davis's recent performances

    • Davis has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
    • Davis has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis has averaged 0.223 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Davis's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.3340.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.044-0.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green320.2390.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.0270.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.1660.223

    Davis's advanced stats and rankings

    • Davis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.334 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis sports a -0.044 mark that ranks 103rd on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 64.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Davis has delivered a -0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranks 11th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    • Davis has accumulated 600 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 50th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +1

    2

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +2

    3

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T6

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T11

    AUS
    K. Vilips
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T11

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    N. Hardy
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW