Cam Davis betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Cam Davis of Australia plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Cam Davis returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. The event takes place May 29-June 1 in Dublin, Ohio, with Davis looking to improve on his past performances at this prestigious tournament.
Davis's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|73-72-77-79
|+13
|2023
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|2022
|T53
|71-75-78-70
|+6
|2021
|MC
|77-76
|+9
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Davis's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 13-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Davis's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|66-74-70-72
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|69-69-70-72
|E
|9.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T60
|69-67-72-71
|-5
|4.700
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|61-72-61-78
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|70-66-67-71
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-80
|+12
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
Davis's recent performances
- Davis has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
- Davis has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has averaged 0.223 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Davis's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.334
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.044
|-0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|32
|0.239
|0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.027
|0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.166
|0.223
Davis's advanced stats and rankings
- Davis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.334 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis sports a -0.044 mark that ranks 103rd on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 64.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Davis has delivered a -0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranks 11th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Davis has accumulated 600 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 50th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
