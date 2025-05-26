PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Byeong Hun An betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Byeong Hun An of South Korea watches an approach shot from the pine straw on the 18th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Byeong Hun An will compete in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday from May 29 to June 1, 2025, at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. An looks to improve upon his previous performances at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for An at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    An's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2271-73-73-75+4
    2023T2472-71-74-72+1
    2021MC79-75+10
    2020MC71-82+9

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In An's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    An's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship7469-73-79-76+135.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3467-71-68-70-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6068-69-74-68-54.700
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3874-68-63-73-620.688
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2174-71-70-71-250.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1670-67-72-71-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5273-69-76-72+212.750
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT876-69-70-68-5175.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-73E--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC75-79+10--

    An's recent performances

    • An has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.
    • An has an average of -0.036 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.475 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • An has averaged -0.527 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    An's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.344-0.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.332-0.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green560.1440.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.442-0.475
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.285-0.527

    An's advanced stats and rankings

    • An is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.344 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An is sporting a -0.332 mark that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 63.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, An is delivering a -0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 95th by breaking par 21.56% of the time.
    • An has accumulated 407 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 71st in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

