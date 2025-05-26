Byeong Hun An betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
1 Min Read
Byeong Hun An of South Korea watches an approach shot from the pine straw on the 18th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Byeong Hun An will compete in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday from May 29 to June 1, 2025, at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. An looks to improve upon his previous performances at this prestigious event.
An's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T22
|71-73-73-75
|+4
|2023
|T24
|72-71-74-72
|+1
|2021
|MC
|79-75
|+10
|2020
|MC
|71-82
|+9
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In An's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 4-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
An's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|74
|69-73-79-76
|+13
|5.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|67-71-68-70
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T60
|68-69-74-68
|-5
|4.700
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T38
|74-68-63-73
|-6
|20.688
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|74-71-70-71
|-2
|50.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|70-67-72-71
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T52
|73-69-76-72
|+2
|12.750
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T8
|76-69-70-68
|-5
|175.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
An's recent performances
- An has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.
- An has an average of -0.036 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.475 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- An has averaged -0.527 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
An's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.344
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.332
|-0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.144
|0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.442
|-0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.285
|-0.527
An's advanced stats and rankings
- An is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.344 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An is sporting a -0.332 mark that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 63.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, An is delivering a -0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 95th by breaking par 21.56% of the time.
- An has accumulated 407 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 71st in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.