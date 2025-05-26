Bud Cauley betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Bud Cauley of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Bud Cauley returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to take place May 29 - June 1. Cauley will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event as he competes against a strong field in Dublin, Ohio.
Cauley's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2020
|T44
|75-71-73-76
|+7
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Cauley's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2020, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 7-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Cauley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|3
|66-69-69-67
|-9
|190.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T72
|74-69-77-74
|+10
|5.625
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|64-70-66-70
|-18
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|69-74-70-64
|-7
|26.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|87.143
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|71-70-69-66
|-8
|115.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T6
|68-71-66-74
|-9
|250.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|69-67-69-73
|-6
|5.400
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T21
|70-68-67-69
|-10
|40.000
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
- Cauley has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has averaged 0.743 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.267
|0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.477
|0.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|65
|0.120
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.405
|0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.268
|0.743
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.267 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley is sporting a 0.477 mark that ranks 23rd on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 66.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cauley is delivering a 0.405 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 22nd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 22.95% of the time.
- Cauley has accumulated 748 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 36th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
