PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Bud Cauley betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bud Cauley of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Bud Cauley of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Bud Cauley returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to take place May 29 - June 1. Cauley will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event as he competes against a strong field in Dublin, Ohio.

    Latest odds for Cauley at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Cauley's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2020T4475-71-73-76+7

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Cauley's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2020, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Cauley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge366-69-69-67-9190.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT7274-69-77-74+105.625
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2864-70-66-70-185.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3269-74-70-64-726.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT570-72-72-70-487.143
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT471-70-69-66-8115.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT668-71-66-74-9250.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-73-1--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5669-67-69-73-65.400
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2170-68-67-69-1040.000

    Cauley's recent performances

    • Cauley has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
    • Cauley has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cauley has averaged 0.743 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.2670.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.4770.610
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green650.120-0.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.4050.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.2680.743

    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cauley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.267 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley is sporting a 0.477 mark that ranks 23rd on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 66.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cauley is delivering a 0.405 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 22nd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 22.95% of the time.
    • Cauley has accumulated 748 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 36th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +1

    2

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +2

    3

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T6

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T11

    AUS
    K. Vilips
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T11

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    N. Hardy
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW