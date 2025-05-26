Brian Harman betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
1 Min Read
Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Brian Harman returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off May 29-June 1. Harman aims to improve on his previous performances at this challenging event.
Harman's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T33
|77-69-71-77
|+6
|2023
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|2022
|T18
|73-70-71-72
|-2
|2020
|MC
|74-75
|+5
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 6-over.
- Harman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 18th at 2-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Harman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|67-73-66-74
|E
|9.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|71-72-76-71
|+6
|8.036
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|69-70-72-67
|-2
|14.300
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T3
|66-69-66-69
|-14
|312.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T36
|71-71-77-71
|+2
|24.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|66-66-72-75
|-9
|500.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T40
|73-74-73-72
|+4
|18.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|65-68-69-72
|-10
|21.214
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|76-71-70-68
|-3
|56.286
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished first with a score of 9-under.
- Harman has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.400 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has averaged 0.914 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.025
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.162
|0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|68
|0.099
|0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|0.019
|0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.255
|0.914
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.162 ranks 74th on TOUR this season. He ranks 46th with a 67.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Harman has delivered a 0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89.
- Harman ranks 37th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.23% and 119th in Par Breakers at 20.86% this season.
- In terms of FedExCup Regular Season points, Harman has accumulated 1,051 points, ranking him 18th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.