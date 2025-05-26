PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Brian Harman returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off May 29-June 1. Harman aims to improve on his previous performances at this challenging event.

    Latest odds for Harman at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Harman's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3377-69-71-77+6
    2023MC77-74+7
    2022T1873-70-71-72-2
    2020MC74-75+5

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Harman's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Harman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 18th at 2-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Harman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4667-73-66-74E9.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6071-72-76-71+68.036
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4669-70-72-67-214.300
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT366-69-66-69-14312.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3671-71-77-71+224.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas Open166-66-72-75-9500.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4073-74-73-72+418.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3265-68-69-72-1021.214
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1776-71-70-68-356.286

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished first with a score of 9-under.
    • Harman has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.400 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has averaged 0.914 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.0250.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.1620.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green680.0990.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting970.0190.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.2550.914

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.162 ranks 74th on TOUR this season. He ranks 46th with a 67.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Harman has delivered a 0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89.
    • Harman ranks 37th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.23% and 119th in Par Breakers at 20.86% this season.
    • In terms of FedExCup Regular Season points, Harman has accumulated 1,051 points, ranking him 18th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +1

    2

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +2

    3

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T6

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T11

    AUS
    K. Vilips
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T11

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    N. Hardy
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW