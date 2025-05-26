Brian Campbell betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Brian Campbell of the United States watches his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Brian Campbell competes in the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday from May 29 to June 1 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. This prestigious event offers a purse of $20,000,000.
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- This is Campbell's first time competing in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing 8-under.
Campbell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|73-69-78-69
|+5
|10.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|67-72-69-68
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|66-70-68-73
|-7
|26.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T32
|72-73-76-68
|+1
|30.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|68-68-66-75
|-7
|7.750
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 32nd at the RBC Heritage, where he finished with a score of 7-under.
- Campbell has an average of -0.951 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has averaged -0.058 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-0.910
|-0.951
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.464
|0.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|22
|0.308
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.181
|0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.043
|-0.058
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
- Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.464 (26th) this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campbell has sported a 0.308 mark that ranks 22nd on TOUR.
- On the greens, Campbell has delivered a 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37.
- Campbell ranks 111th with a 64.63% Greens in Regulation rate and 179th with an average Driving Distance of 275.8 yards.
- He has accumulated 604 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 48th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
