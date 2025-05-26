PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Brian Campbell betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Campbell of the United States watches his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Brian Campbell competes in the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday from May 29 to June 1 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. This prestigious event offers a purse of $20,000,000.

    Latest odds for Campbell at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • This is Campbell's first time competing in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing 8-under.

    Campbell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-72+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5573-69-78-69+510.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3467-72-69-68-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3266-70-68-73-726.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3272-73-76-68+130.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-74+9--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4868-68-66-75-77.750

    Campbell's recent performances

    • Campbell's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 32nd at the RBC Heritage, where he finished with a score of 7-under.
    • Campbell has an average of -0.951 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campbell has averaged -0.058 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee174-0.910-0.951
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.4640.667
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green220.3080.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.1810.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.043-0.058

    Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.464 (26th) this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campbell has sported a 0.308 mark that ranks 22nd on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Campbell has delivered a 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37.
    • Campbell ranks 111th with a 64.63% Greens in Regulation rate and 179th with an average Driving Distance of 275.8 yards.
    • He has accumulated 604 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 48th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +1

    2

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +2

    3

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T6

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T11

    AUS
    K. Vilips
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T11

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    N. Hardy
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +2
