PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brandt Snedeker of the United States prepares to play his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Brandt Snedeker of the United States prepares to play his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Brandt Snedeker returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. The event runs from May 29 to June 1, with Snedeker looking to improve upon his recent performances at this prestigious tournament.

    Latest odds for Snedeker at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Snedeker's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC79-71+6
    2023T4173-72-73-74+4
    2022T6072-74-72-77+7

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Snedeker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-65+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3565-69-67-72-153.100
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-70+5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5773-71-70-73+35.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1068-69-67-67-1738.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-67-4--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix Open6670-70-72-70-23.800
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT3272-72-68-77+120.688
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT5168-70-68-71-116.629

    Snedeker's recent performances

    • Snedeker has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 17-under.
    • Snedeker has an average of -0.252 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Snedeker has averaged -0.778 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.264-0.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170-0.715-0.699
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green920.020-0.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.6790.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.280-0.778

    Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Snedeker's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.264 ranks 147th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 285.9 yards ranks 173rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Snedeker has posted a -0.715 mark that ranks 170th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 63.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Snedeker has delivered a 0.679 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him seventh on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.91.
    • Snedeker ranks 70th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.10% and 128th in Par Breakers at 20.49%.
    • He has accumulated 84 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 165th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +1

    2

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +2

    3

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T6

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T11

    AUS
    K. Vilips
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T11

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    N. Hardy
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW