Brandt Snedeker betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Brandt Snedeker of the United States prepares to play his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Brandt Snedeker returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. The event runs from May 29 to June 1, with Snedeker looking to improve upon his recent performances at this prestigious tournament.
Snedeker's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|79-71
|+6
|2023
|T41
|73-72-73-74
|+4
|2022
|T60
|72-74-72-77
|+7
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Snedeker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-65
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|35
|65-69-67-72
|-15
|3.100
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|73-71-70-73
|+3
|5.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T10
|68-69-67-67
|-17
|38.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-70-72-70
|-2
|3.800
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T32
|72-72-68-77
|+1
|20.688
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T51
|68-70-68-71
|-11
|6.629
Snedeker's recent performances
- Snedeker has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 17-under.
- Snedeker has an average of -0.252 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker has averaged -0.778 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.264
|-0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-0.715
|-0.699
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|92
|0.020
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.679
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.280
|-0.778
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.264 ranks 147th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 285.9 yards ranks 173rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Snedeker has posted a -0.715 mark that ranks 170th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 63.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Snedeker has delivered a 0.679 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him seventh on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.91.
- Snedeker ranks 70th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.10% and 128th in Par Breakers at 20.49%.
- He has accumulated 84 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 165th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
