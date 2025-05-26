PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Griffin of the United States chips onto the 18th green during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Ben Griffin of the United States chips onto the 18th green during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Ben Griffin returns to compete in the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club May 29-June 1 looking to improve on his previous performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Griffin's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC76-73+5
    2023MC72-76+4

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge166-63-68-71-12500.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT870-69-72-69-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4666-70-72-70-214.300
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans162-66-61-71-28400.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4070-70-76-74+213.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1870-67-68-65-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4575-72-72-74+515.750

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
    • Griffin has an average of 0.300 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged 0.578 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.1710.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.3020.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green600.136-0.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.1580.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.7670.578

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.171 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin is sporting a 0.302 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a 69.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin has delivered a 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranks 70th by breaking par 22.41% of the time.
    • Griffin currently ranks fifth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,503 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +1

    2

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +2

    3

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T6

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T11

    AUS
    K. Vilips
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T11

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    N. Hardy
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW