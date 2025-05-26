Ben Griffin betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
1 Min Read
Ben Griffin of the United States chips onto the 18th green during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Ben Griffin returns to compete in the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club May 29-June 1 looking to improve on his previous performances at this event.
Griffin's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|2023
|MC
|72-76
|+4
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|66-63-68-71
|-12
|500.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|70-69-72-69
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|66-70-72-70
|-2
|14.300
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|62-66-61-71
|-28
|400.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|70-70-76-74
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|70-67-68-65
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T45
|75-72-72-74
|+5
|15.750
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- Griffin has an average of 0.300 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 0.578 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.171
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.302
|0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|60
|0.136
|-0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.158
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.767
|0.578
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.171 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin is sporting a 0.302 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a 69.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin has delivered a 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranks 70th by breaking par 22.41% of the time.
- Griffin currently ranks fifth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,503 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.