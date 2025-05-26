Ben Griffin betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Griffin has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.

Griffin has an average of 0.300 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.