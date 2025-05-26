Austin Eckroat betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Austin Eckroat returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which runs from May 29 to June 1. He'll look to improve on his previous performances in this prestigious event.
Eckroat's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T39
|77-71-71-76
|+7
|2023
|T30
|69-72-72-77
|+2
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of seven-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at eight-under.
Eckroat's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|73-67-72-68
|E
|9.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T67
|72-70-77-72
|+7
|6.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T51
|67-72-72-68
|-1
|12.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|71-71-67-68
|-7
|26.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|69-73-74-78
|+6
|7.875
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T34
|74-70-75-71
|+2
|25.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 32nd with a score of seven-under.
- He has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has an average of -0.564 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.316 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.249
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.005
|0.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|162
|-0.339
|-0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.126
|-0.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.212
|-0.316
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.249 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sports a 0.005 mark that ranks 90th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a -0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 21.41% of the time.
- Eckroat has accumulated 245 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 101st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.