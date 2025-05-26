PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Austin Eckroat returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which runs from May 29 to June 1. He'll look to improve on his previous performances in this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Eckroat's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3977-71-71-76+7
    2023T3069-72-72-77+2

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of seven-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at eight-under.

    Eckroat's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4673-67-72-68E9.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6772-70-77-72+76.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5167-72-72-68-112.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3271-71-67-68-726.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6169-73-74-78+67.875
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3474-70-75-71+225.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-68-1--

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 32nd with a score of seven-under.
    • He has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has an average of -0.564 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.316 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2490.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.0050.546
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green162-0.339-0.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.126-0.564
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.212-0.316

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.249 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sports a 0.005 mark that ranks 90th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a -0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 21.41% of the time.
    • Eckroat has accumulated 245 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 101st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

