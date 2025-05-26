PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Novak of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Andrew Novak of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak enters the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The tournament runs from May 29 to June 1, with a purse of $20 million up for grabs.

    Latest odds for Novak at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • This is Novak's first time competing in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Novak's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1167-69-67-71-661.400
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC70-80+8--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1766-71-72-64-758.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans162-66-61-71-28400.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageP268-65-66-68-17400.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT368-70-69-76-5162.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4269-72-68-75E12.100
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3474-73-65-78+225.750

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 28-under.
    • Novak has an average of 0.085 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak has averaged 0.979 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2270.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.0340.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90.4370.397
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.0830.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.7800.979

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.437 ranks ninth on TOUR this season.
    • He has a Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.780, ranking 24th on TOUR.
    • Novak's Putts Per Round average of 27.84 ranks sixth on TOUR this season.
    • His Driving Distance average is 301.1 yards, ranking 96th on TOUR.
    • Novak has accumulated 1,500 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking sixth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

