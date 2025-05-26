Andrew Novak betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Novak has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 28-under.

Novak has an average of 0.085 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.