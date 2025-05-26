Andrew Novak betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Andrew Novak of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak enters the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The tournament runs from May 29 to June 1, with a purse of $20 million up for grabs.
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- This is Novak's first time competing in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Novak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|67-69-67-71
|-6
|61.400
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-80
|+8
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|66-71-72-64
|-7
|58.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|62-66-61-71
|-28
|400.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|P2
|68-65-66-68
|-17
|400.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T3
|68-70-69-76
|-5
|162.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T42
|69-72-68-75
|E
|12.100
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T34
|74-73-65-78
|+2
|25.750
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 28-under.
- Novak has an average of 0.085 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has averaged 0.979 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.227
|0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.034
|0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|9
|0.437
|0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.083
|0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.780
|0.979
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.437 ranks ninth on TOUR this season.
- He has a Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.780, ranking 24th on TOUR.
- Novak's Putts Per Round average of 27.84 ranks sixth on TOUR this season.
- His Driving Distance average is 301.1 yards, ranking 96th on TOUR.
- Novak has accumulated 1,500 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking sixth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
