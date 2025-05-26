Alex Noren betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Alex Noren of Sweden plays a shot from a bunker on the tenth hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Alex Noren returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to take place May 29-June 1. The Swedish golfer looks to improve on his performance from last year in this prestigious event.
Noren's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T22
|70-74-75-73
|+4
|2023
|T52
|72-74-71-77
|+6
|2022
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|2021
|T13
|73-69-75-68
|-3
|2020
|MC
|73-77
|+6
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Noren's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 4-over.
- Noren's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 13th at 3-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Noren's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T17
|68-71-66-76
|-3
|72.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T51
|67-68-72-72
|-1
|12.000
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T9
|68-68-70-75
|-7
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T30
|73-65-67-70
|-5
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T13
|69-75-71-70
|+1
|135.000
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T10
|65-66-71-65
|-13
|65.400
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 9, 2024
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T22
|70-74-75-73
|+4
|80.000
|June 2, 2024
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
Noren's recent performances
- Noren has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 7-under.
- Noren has an average of 0.046 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Noren has averaged 0.081 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.144
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.522
|0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.163
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.093
|-0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.736
|0.081
Noren's advanced stats and rankings
- Noren has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.144 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 298.4 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren is sporting a 0.522 mark. He has a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Noren has delivered a -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he is breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Noren has accumulated 85 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 164th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
