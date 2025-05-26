PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Alex Noren betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Noren of Sweden plays a shot from a bunker on the tenth hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Alex Noren of Sweden plays a shot from a bunker on the tenth hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Alex Noren returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to take place May 29-June 1. The Swedish golfer looks to improve on his performance from last year in this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Noren at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Noren's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2270-74-75-73+4
    2023T5272-74-71-77+6
    2022MC75-73+4
    2021T1373-69-75-68-3
    2020MC73-77+6

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Noren's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Noren's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 13th at 3-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Noren's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1768-71-66-76-372.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5167-68-72-72-112.000
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT968-68-70-75-7--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3073-65-67-70-5--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT1369-75-71-70+1135.000
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT1065-66-71-65-1365.400
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC73-75+8--
    June 9, 2024the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2270-74-75-73+480.000
    June 2, 2024RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--

    Noren's recent performances

    • Noren has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 7-under.
    • Noren has an average of 0.046 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Noren has averaged 0.081 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1440.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.5220.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1630.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.093-0.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.7360.081

    Noren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Noren has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.144 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 298.4 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren is sporting a 0.522 mark. He has a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Noren has delivered a -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he is breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Noren has accumulated 85 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 164th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +1

    2

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +2

    3

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T6

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T11

    AUS
    K. Vilips
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T11

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    N. Hardy
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW