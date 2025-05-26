PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Akshay Bhatia of the United States hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Akshay Bhatia of the United States hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Akshay Bhatia returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which runs from May 29 to June 1. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Bhatia finished tied for 22nd with a score of 4-over par.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Bhatia's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2269-72-75-76+4
    2023MC73-78+7

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Bhatia's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2267-66-69-74-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4663-70-71-74-214.300
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-7--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4268-70-70-71-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4270-76-75-71+419.125
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT367-66-75-70-10325.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-73+8--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorld966-66-70-67-1580.000

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Bhatia has an average of -0.361 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia has averaged -0.144 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.015-0.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3870.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green154-0.291-0.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.6110.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.692-0.144

    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.387 ranks 35th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.15% places him 46th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Putting, Bhatia has been impressive with a 0.611 average, ranking ninth on TOUR. His Putts Per Round average of 28.24 ranks 31st.
    • Bhatia ranks sixth in Par Breakers, converting 25.36% of his holes into scores under par this season.
    • His Driving Distance average of 293.3 yards ranks 157th on TOUR, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.55% places him 121st.
    • Bhatia has accumulated 731 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 39th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

