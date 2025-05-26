Akshay Bhatia betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Akshay Bhatia of the United States hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Akshay Bhatia returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which runs from May 29 to June 1. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Bhatia finished tied for 22nd with a score of 4-over par.
Bhatia's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T22
|69-72-75-76
|+4
|2023
|MC
|73-78
|+7
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 4-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Bhatia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|67-66-69-74
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|63-70-71-74
|-2
|14.300
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|68-70-70-71
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T42
|70-76-75-71
|+4
|19.125
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T3
|67-66-75-70
|-10
|325.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|9
|66-66-70-67
|-15
|80.000
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Bhatia has an average of -0.361 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has averaged -0.144 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.015
|-0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.387
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|154
|-0.291
|-0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.611
|0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.692
|-0.144
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.387 ranks 35th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.15% places him 46th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Putting, Bhatia has been impressive with a 0.611 average, ranking ninth on TOUR. His Putts Per Round average of 28.24 ranks 31st.
- Bhatia ranks sixth in Par Breakers, converting 25.36% of his holes into scores under par this season.
- His Driving Distance average of 293.3 yards ranks 157th on TOUR, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.55% places him 121st.
- Bhatia has accumulated 731 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 39th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.