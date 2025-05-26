PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Adam Hadwin betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Hadwin of Canada hits a tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Adam Hadwin of Canada hits a tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Adam Hadwin returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to take place May 29-June 1. He'll be looking to improve on his third-place finish from last year's event.

    Latest odds for Hadwin at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Hadwin's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024366-72-72-74-4
    2023MC69-79+4
    2022T1876-68-70-72-2
    2021MC74-73+3
    2020T5476-70-70-81+9

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished third after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Hadwin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-80+11--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6071-69-72-69+18.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1266-66-65-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6172-74-68-68-27.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3969-66-67-71-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC71-76+5--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-77+2--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4575-69-76-73+515.750
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC83-71+10--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT968-66-70-66-1475.000

    Hadwin's recent performances

    • Hadwin has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
    • Hadwin has an average of -0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin has averaged -0.865 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.243-0.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.480-0.685
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green510.1590.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.071-0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-0.635-0.865

    Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.243 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin sports a -0.480 mark that ranks 157th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 62.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a -0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 22.61% of the time.
    • Hadwin has accumulated 196 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 122nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

