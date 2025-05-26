Adam Hadwin betting profile: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
1 Min Read
Adam Hadwin of Canada hits a tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Adam Hadwin returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to take place May 29-June 1. He'll be looking to improve on his third-place finish from last year's event.
Hadwin's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|3
|66-72-72-74
|-4
|2023
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|2022
|T18
|76-68-70-72
|-2
|2021
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|2020
|T54
|76-70-70-81
|+9
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2024, he finished third after posting a score of 4-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Hadwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T60
|71-69-72-69
|+1
|8.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|66-66-65-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|72-74-68-68
|-2
|7.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|69-66-67-71
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T45
|75-69-76-73
|+5
|15.750
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|83-71
|+10
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T9
|68-66-70-66
|-14
|75.000
Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- Hadwin has an average of -0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has averaged -0.865 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.243
|-0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.480
|-0.685
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|51
|0.159
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.071
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.635
|-0.865
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.243 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin sports a -0.480 mark that ranks 157th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 62.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a -0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 22.61% of the time.
- Hadwin has accumulated 196 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 122nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.