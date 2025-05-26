Aaron Rai betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
1 Min Read
Aaron Rai of England speaks with Caddie Jason Timmis before his second shot on the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Aaron Rai returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which runs from May 29 to June 1, 2025. Rai aims to improve upon his previous performances at this prestigious event.
Rai's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|2022
|T26
|74-72-69-72
|-1
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Rai's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Rai's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 26th at 1-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.
Rai's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|67-72-74-69
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|65-72-71-66
|-6
|40.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T38
|70-68-71-69
|-6
|20.688
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T27
|70-74-73-70
|-1
|42.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|68-74-72-69
|-5
|82.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|74-72-67-71
|-4
|115.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T4
|67-64-68-67
|-18
|122.500
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 18-under.
- Rai has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rai has averaged 0.468 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.355
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.523
|0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|104
|-0.011
|0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.094
|-0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.773
|0.468
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai is posting a strong Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.523 this season, ranking 19th on TOUR.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.05% ranks seventh on TOUR this season.
- Rai's Driving Distance average of 287.3 yards ranks 170th on TOUR in 2025.
- In terms of Par Breakers, Rai is converting 23.31% of his holes, ranking 38th on TOUR this season.
- Rai has accumulated 593 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 51st in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.