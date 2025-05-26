PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Rai of England speaks with Caddie Jason Timmis before his second shot on the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Aaron Rai of England speaks with Caddie Jason Timmis before his second shot on the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which runs from May 29 to June 1, 2025. Rai aims to improve upon his previous performances at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Rai at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Rai's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC74-79+9
    2022T2674-72-69-72-1

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Rai's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Rai's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 26th at 1-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 8-under.

    Rai's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-71+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1967-72-74-69-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2365-72-71-66-640.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1863-69-64-71-2115.542
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3870-68-71-69-620.688
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2770-74-73-70-142.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-68+1--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1468-74-72-69-582.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1174-72-67-71-4115.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT467-64-68-67-18122.500

    Rai's recent performances

    • Rai has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 18-under.
    • Rai has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai has averaged 0.468 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.3550.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.5230.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green104-0.0110.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.094-0.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.7730.468

    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai is posting a strong Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.523 this season, ranking 19th on TOUR.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.05% ranks seventh on TOUR this season.
    • Rai's Driving Distance average of 287.3 yards ranks 170th on TOUR in 2025.
    • In terms of Par Breakers, Rai is converting 23.31% of his holes, ranking 38th on TOUR this season.
    • Rai has accumulated 593 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 51st in the standings.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

