Wyndham Clark betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 08: Wyndham Clark of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Wyndham Clark enters play in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational from Feb. 13-16 after a 16th-place finish at the WM Phoenix Open.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Over his last four trips to The Genesis Invitational, Clark has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 19th.
- Clark last participated in The Genesis Invitational in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
- Hideki Matsuyama finished with 1.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 2.038 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Matsuyama averaged 300 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 66.67% (fifth), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.
Clark's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|2/16/2023
|33
|71-72-68-70
|-3
|2/18/2021
|8
|67-69-73-69
|-6
|2/13/2020
|17
|67-68-72-72
|-5
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Clark has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Wyndham Clark has averaged 318.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Clark is averaging -0.434 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Clark has an average of 0.080 in his past five tournaments.
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.420 last season, which ranked 18th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (314.0 yards) ranked eighth, and his 57% driving accuracy average ranked 156th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Clark had a 0.075 mark that ranked 96th on TOUR. He ranked 140th with a 65.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clark delivered a 0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 14th with a putts-per-round average of 28.15, and he ranked second by breaking par 29.93% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|8
|314.0
|318.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|140
|65.34%
|56.14%
|Putts Per Round
|14
|28.15
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|2
|29.93%
|28.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|108
|14.84%
|12.28%
Clark's best finishes
- Clark participated in 23 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 73.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Clark's best performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he took home the title with a score of 19-under.
- With 2154 points last season, Clark finished fifth in the FedExCup standings.
Clark's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the BMW Championship, where his 4.518 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Clark delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 12th in the field at 5.585. In that tournament, he finished second.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best performance last season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.951 (he finished third in that tournament).
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.917, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
- Clark recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.420
|0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|0.075
|-0.772
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|83
|0.061
|0.913
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.476
|-0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.032
|0.080
Clark's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|71-66-71-70
|-10
|400
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|65-65-70-69
|-19
|358
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|24
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|3
|72-66-66-65
|-15
|338
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-73-72-73
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-71-71-77
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|66-68-66-63
|-17
|174
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|68-68-69-62
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-80
|+16
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|14
|75-68-65-65
|-11
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|7
|68-69-67-64
|-12
|350
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-68-69-74
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|8
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|0
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|73-70-71-74
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|69-64-69-69
|-21
|63
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|73
|74-73-71-72
|+2
|5
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|16
|64-73-69-67
|-11
|49
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.