Wyndham Clark betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the BMW Championship, where his 4.518 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

Clark delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 12th in the field at 5.585. In that tournament, he finished second.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best performance last season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.951 (he finished third in that tournament).

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.917, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).