6H AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 08: Wyndham Clark of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Wyndham Clark enters play in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational from Feb. 13-16 after a 16th-place finish at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Clark at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Over his last four trips to The Genesis Invitational, Clark has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 19th.
    • Clark last participated in The Genesis Invitational in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
    • Hideki Matsuyama finished with 1.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 2.038 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Matsuyama averaged 300 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 66.67% (fifth), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.

    Clark's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/15/2024MC71-73+2
    2/16/20233371-72-68-70-3
    2/18/2021867-69-73-69-6
    2/13/20201767-68-72-72-5

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Clark has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Wyndham Clark has averaged 318.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark is averaging -0.434 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Clark has an average of 0.080 in his past five tournaments.
    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.420 last season, which ranked 18th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (314.0 yards) ranked eighth, and his 57% driving accuracy average ranked 156th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Clark had a 0.075 mark that ranked 96th on TOUR. He ranked 140th with a 65.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clark delivered a 0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 14th with a putts-per-round average of 28.15, and he ranked second by breaking par 29.93% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance8314.0318.1
    Greens in Regulation %14065.34%56.14%
    Putts Per Round1428.1528.9
    Par Breakers229.93%28.07%
    Bogey Avoidance10814.84%12.28%

    Clark's best finishes

    • Clark participated in 23 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 73.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Last season Clark's best performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he took home the title with a score of 19-under.
    • With 2154 points last season, Clark finished fifth in the FedExCup standings.

    Clark's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the BMW Championship, where his 4.518 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Clark delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 12th in the field at 5.585. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best performance last season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.951 (he finished third in that tournament).
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.917, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
    • Clark recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.4200.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green960.075-0.772
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green830.0610.913
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.476-0.434
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.0320.080

    Clark's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard271-66-71-70-10400
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship265-65-70-69-19358
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3170-68-72-66-424
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC73-78+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage372-66-66-65-15338
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4773-73-72-73+714
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-72+5--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-71-71-77+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship966-68-66-63-17174
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1068-68-69-62-1365
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-80+16--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1475-68-65-65-11--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship768-69-67-64-12350
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-68-69-74-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship867-67-68-69-130
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC70-76+2--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1773-70-71-74E--
    January 2-5The Sentry1569-64-69-69-2163
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC71-69-71-5--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7374-73-71-72+25
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open1664-73-69-67-1149

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.