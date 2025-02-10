Will Zalatoris betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Zalatoris posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking third in the field at 4.599. In that event, he finished fourth.

Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.282 (he finished second in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best mark last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he put up a 4.060 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 41st in that event.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Zalatoris recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 2.677, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.