Will Zalatoris betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 04: Will Zalatoris of the United States looks on from the third tee during the third round of The Sentry 2025 at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 04, 2025 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Will Zalatoris looks to improve upon his second-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 13-16.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- In his last four appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Zalatoris has an average finish of 12th, and an average score of 9-under.
- Zalatoris finished second (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent go-round at The Genesis Invitational (in 2024).
- When Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 2.038 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 SG: Putting (third).
- Matsuyama averaged 300 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 66.67% (fifth), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.
Zalatoris' recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|2
|66-70-65-69
|-14
|2/16/2023
|4
|69-68-70-64
|-13
|2/17/2022
|26
|69-70-68-71
|-6
|2/18/2021
|15
|69-69-75-67
|-4
Zalatoris' recent performances
- Zalatoris has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Zalatoris has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Will Zalatoris has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Zalatoris has an average of 1.110 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Zalatoris is averaging 1.330 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Zalatoris' advanced stats and rankings
- Zalatoris put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.128 last season (76th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranked 77th, while his 63.9% driving accuracy average ranked 68th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Zalatoris ranked 67th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.197, while he ranked 141st with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.32%.
- On the greens, Zalatoris' -0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 132nd last season, while he averaged 29.33 putts per round (138th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|302.5
|300.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|141
|65.32%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|138
|29.33
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|173
|21.13%
|25.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|122
|15.07%
|8.89%
Zalatoris' best finishes
- Zalatoris took part in 22 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Last season Zalatoris' best performance came at The Genesis Invitational, where he shot 14-under and finished second.
- Zalatoris' 1019 points last season placed him 49th in the FedExCup standings.
Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Zalatoris posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking third in the field at 4.599. In that event, he finished fourth.
- Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.282 (he finished second in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best mark last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he put up a 4.060 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Zalatoris recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 2.677, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Zalatoris posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Zalatoris' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.128
|0.661
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.197
|0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|138
|-0.127
|-0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.181
|1.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|0.016
|1.330
Zalatoris' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|66-70-65-69
|-14
|375
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|69-69-71-72
|-7
|313
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|74-67-70-73
|+4
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-77-72-69
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|68-70-68-74
|-4
|16
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-68
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|70-70-74-80
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-69-70
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|74-70-73-79
|+8
|19
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|42
|64-72-68-69
|-7
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|66-71
|-7
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|69-65-67-70
|-9
|237
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|71-69-72-71
|-5
|204
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-71-65-68
|-5
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|26
|65-70-65-73
|-19
|38
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|12
|66-66-69-70
|-17
|57
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|48
|70-74-68-69
|-7
|13
All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.