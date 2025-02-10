Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of The American Express 2025 at La Quinta Country Club on January 17, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)
Mackenzie Hughes looks for better results in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational after he finished 31st shooting 4-under in this tournament in 2024.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Over his last six trips to The Genesis Invitational, Hughes has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 38th.
- In 2024, Hughes finished 31st (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
- Matsuyama averaged 300 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 66.67% (fifth), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.
Hughes' recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|31
|69-65-72-74
|-4
|2/16/2023
|50
|72-70-71-71
|E
|2/17/2022
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|2/18/2021
|32
|69-71-74-69
|-1
|2/14/2019
|MC
|72-72
|+2
Hughes' recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Hughes has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.
- Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 304.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has an average of 0.504 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging 0.053 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.289 last season, which ranked 153rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (298.2 yards) ranked 117th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hughes had a -0.192 mark that ranked 136th on TOUR. He ranked 162nd with a 63.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hughes' 0.742 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked third last season, while he averaged 27.89 putts per round (sixth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|117
|298.2
|304.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|162
|63.68%
|71.60%
|Putts Per Round
|6
|27.89
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|142
|22.69%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|20
|12.46%
|13.27%
Hughes' best finishes
- Hughes teed off in 26 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and collecting six top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 22 times (84.6%).
- Last season Hughes had his best performance at the Valspar Championship, where he finished third with a score of 9-under (three shots back of the winner).
- Hughes compiled 1026 points last season, which placed him 48th in the FedExCup standings.
Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hughes produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.306.
- Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he put up a 6.242 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes put up his best effort last season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.478.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.615, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished third.
- Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.289
|-0.774
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.192
|-0.918
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|4
|0.444
|1.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.742
|0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.705
|0.053
Hughes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-65-72-74
|-4
|38
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-71-71-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|70-73-69-68
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-69-70
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|66-72-69-65
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|66-66-75-71
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|71-64-72-64
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|73-71-69-66
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|69-64-67-70
|-10
|85
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-82
|+14
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|65-72-69-65
|-9
|23
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|66-66-69-72
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|16
|69-74-75-68
|+2
|115
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|64-72-70-68
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|67-69-69-66
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|70-71-70-69
|E
|22
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|4
|70-67-66-72
|-13
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|8
|65-72-68-64
|-19
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|67
|68-69-71-77
|+1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-67-65-68
|-14
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|70-68-66-74
|-10
|5
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|68-69-76-67
|-8
|18
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|70-66-71-70
|-7
|17
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.