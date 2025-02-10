PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of The American Express 2025 at La Quinta Country Club on January 17, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of The American Express 2025 at La Quinta Country Club on January 17, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

    Mackenzie Hughes looks for better results in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational after he finished 31st shooting 4-under in this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Hughes at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Over his last six trips to The Genesis Invitational, Hughes has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 38th.
    • In 2024, Hughes finished 31st (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Matsuyama averaged 300 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 66.67% (fifth), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.

    Hughes' recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/15/20243169-65-72-74-4
    2/16/20235072-70-71-71E
    2/17/2022MC72-72+2
    2/18/20213269-71-74-69-1
    2/14/2019MC72-72+2

    Hughes' recent performances

    • Hughes has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Hughes has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 304.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has an average of 0.504 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging 0.053 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hughes .

    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.289 last season, which ranked 153rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (298.2 yards) ranked 117th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hughes had a -0.192 mark that ranked 136th on TOUR. He ranked 162nd with a 63.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hughes' 0.742 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked third last season, while he averaged 27.89 putts per round (sixth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance117298.2304.0
    Greens in Regulation %16263.68%71.60%
    Putts Per Round627.8929.5
    Par Breakers14222.69%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance2012.46%13.27%

    Hughes' best finishes

    • Hughes teed off in 26 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and collecting six top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 22 times (84.6%).
    • Last season Hughes had his best performance at the Valspar Championship, where he finished third with a score of 9-under (three shots back of the winner).
    • Hughes compiled 1026 points last season, which placed him 48th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hughes produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.306.
    • Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he put up a 6.242 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes put up his best effort last season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.478.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.615, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished third.
    • Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.289-0.774
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.192-0.918
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green40.4441.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.7420.504
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.7050.053

    Hughes' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-65-72-74-438
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC77-73+8--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-71-71-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2670-73-69-68-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-69-70-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1466-72-69-65-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3966-66-75-71-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4171-64-72-64-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship673-71-69-66-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open769-64-67-70-1085
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-71+5--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-82+14--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3665-72-69-65-923
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4666-66-69-72-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship1669-74-75-68+2115
    July 25-283M Open1964-72-70-68-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2867-69-69-66-928
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5870-71-70-69E22
    September 12-15Procore Championship470-67-66-72-13--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship865-72-68-64-19--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6768-69-71-77+1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic568-67-65-68-14--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-75+8--
    January 16-19The American Express5870-68-66-74-105
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4068-69-76-67-818
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3670-66-71-70-717

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.