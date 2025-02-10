Scottie Scheffler betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.477 (he finished first in that tournament).

Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he delivered a 12.957 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler's best effort last season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.010 (he finished 10th in that event).

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.348, which ranked fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.