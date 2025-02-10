Scottie Scheffler betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
In his most recent tournament at the WM Phoenix Open, Scottie Scheffler finished the weekend at 9-under, good for a 25th-place finish. He heads into the 2025 The Genesis Invitational Feb. 13-16 trying for a better finish.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Over his last six trips to The Genesis Invitational, Scheffler has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 16th.
- Scheffler finished 10th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent go-round at The Genesis Invitational (in 2024).
- When Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 2.038 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 SG: Putting (third).
- Matsuyama averaged 300 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 66.67% (fifth), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.
Scheffler's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|10
|68-70-70-68
|-8
|2/16/2023
|12
|70-68-70-68
|-8
|2/17/2022
|7
|66-72-65-69
|-12
|2/18/2021
|20
|67-74-74-66
|-3
|2/13/2020
|30
|69-72-71-70
|-2
Scheffler's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Scheffler has two wins and three top-10 finishes.
- Scheffler has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -14 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Scottie Scheffler has averaged 312.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has an average of 1.549 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Scheffler has an average of 4.902 in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.816 last season, which ranked second on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranked 64th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Scheffler had a 1.269 mark that ranked first on TOUR. He ranked third with a 73.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scheffler delivered a 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 77th on TOUR, while he ranked 21st with a putts-per-round average of 28.32. He broke par 33.41% of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|64
|303.8
|312.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|3
|73.16%
|56.94%
|Putts Per Round
|21
|28.32
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|33.41%
|29.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|9.70%
|9.17%
Scheffler's best finishes
- Scheffler took part in 21 tournaments last season, picking up nine wins with 14 top-five finishes and 18 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 21 times.
- Last season, one of Scheffler's nine wins came when he shot 25-under at the Hero World Challenge.
- Scheffler was the FedExCup champion last season with 5993 points.
Scheffler's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.477 (he finished first in that tournament).
- Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he delivered a 12.957 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler's best effort last season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.010 (he finished 10th in that event).
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.348, which ranked fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
- Scheffler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.816
|2.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.269
|2.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|17
|0.316
|-1.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.095
|1.549
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.496
|4.902
Scheffler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-70-70-68
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|1
|70-67-70-66
|-15
|700
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|1
|67-69-68-64
|-20
|750
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|65-70-66-68
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|1
|66-72-71-68
|-11
|750
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|1
|69-65-63-68
|-19
|700
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|67-66-73-65
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|72-65-63-71
|-9
|245
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|1
|67-68-71-74
|-8
|700
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|71-74-71-72
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|1
|65-64-64-65
|-30
|700
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|7
|70-70-71-72
|-1
|225
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|1
|67-69-67-62
|-19
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|4
|66-65-69-66
|-14
|540
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|71-72-74-72
|+1
|82
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|1
|65-66-66-67
|-20
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|1
|67-64-69-63
|-25
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|9
|67-70-69-67
|-15
|152
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|25
|69-66-68-72
|-9
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
