Billy Horschel betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 07: Billy Horschel of the United States reacts after a putt on the 16th green during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Billy Horschel enters play this weekend looking for better results in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational after missing the cut in the competition in 2023 at The Riviera Country Club.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Over the last three times Horschel has entered The Genesis Invitational, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In 2023, Horschel missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
- With numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third), Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (third).
Horschel's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/16/2023
|MC
|74-73
|+5
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Horschel has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -13 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Billy Horschel has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel is averaging -0.091 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Horschel has an average of 0.088 in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.146 last season, which ranked 71st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.4 yards) ranked 107th, and his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranked 71st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Horschel sported a 0.007 mark that ranked 107th on TOUR. He ranked 105th with a 66.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Horschel delivered a 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 21st on TOUR, while he ranked 27th with a putts-per-round average of 28.43. He broke par 23.68% of the time (117th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|107
|299.4
|305.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|105
|66.45%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|27
|28.43
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|117
|23.68%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|38
|13.16%
|10.76%
Horschel's best finishes
- Horschel participated in 23 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times (73.9%).
- Last season Horschel's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he took home the title with a score of 23-under.
- Horschel accumulated 1392 points last season, which ranked him 23rd in the FedExCup standings.
Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he produced a 2.650 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
- Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 4.124 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best performance last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 3.533 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.803, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
- Horschel posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.146
|-0.830
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|0.007
|1.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|64
|0.136
|-0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.442
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.731
|0.088
Horschel's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-71-69-66
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-72-71-67
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|71-68-67-64
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|67-69-66-63
|-23
|300
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|76-72-72-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|69-69-69-64
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-71-67-72
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|69-74-76-71
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|73-67-74-74
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|72-67-70-67
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|2
|72-68-69-68
|-7
|375
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|62-68-71-67
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|10
|68-65-70-67
|-10
|290
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|22
|71-74-68-71
|-4
|156
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|23
|73-69-71-66
|-5
|0
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|51
|72-69-69-72
|-10
|13
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|66-68-67-72
|-15
|37
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|9
|72-65-70-66
|-15
|152
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
