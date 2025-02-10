Billy Horschel betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Horschel has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.

He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

Horschel has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -13 those three times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Billy Horschel has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Horschel is averaging -0.091 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.